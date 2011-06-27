  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Taurus GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length193.1 in.
Curb weight3285 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.2 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
