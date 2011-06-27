Used 1994 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews

Great Car RedSho , 01/02/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful What a great fast car! This thing just flies and my gas mileage was always in the low 20's. At idle, you can barely tell the engine is on. Few things in the world sound better than the secondaries opening at 4000 rpms. If this car was a 5 speed instead of an auto, I would never get rid of it. I love it. Of all the reviews that I've seen, people complain about the cost of parts and or maintaining the car but this car was no more expensive to me than any other. I did the routine maintenance; oil and other fluids and the car always took care of me. For them still to be on the road is outstanding, considering they're performance cars with high revving motors. Great car! Report Abuse

1994 SHO Good-Bad-Ugly Czar , 09/12/2009 1 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall, the best, most fun car I've ever had to drive. I have no complaints about the Yamaha engine. The combination of the exhaust and engine sound is a thing of beauty. Maintenance is/was expensive. I got 190,000+ miles on the original engine and tranny. I had a fair amount of problems with the electrical system, and thus the starter. I easily put at least 5 starters in this car within 12 years. I could never prove it, but I suspect a lot of the problems were related to a dealer installed Chapman alarm system. Worst things were, despite quarterly professional detailing, the paint started to flake and rust in 7 years. And interior (headliner and climate control buttons) rip/broke.

I Love/Hate my SHO who , 10/01/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful this cars performance is simply insane, especially when you punch it from a dead stop and let it rev to the 7k rpm redline, it sounds amazing and pushes you back in your seat, handling is good to, the yamaha engine looks beautiful as well, yet in many ways it has been crap, ive gone through 2 transmissions in 2 years, the AC compressor pulley bearing snapped one day on my way home from school, exhaust system is shot, rear springs are broken, the door locks are both broken, front alignment is off, its had an engine leak for a long time, for some reason its always low on coolant even though it has a new water pump in it, but this car has NEVER failed to start up, even in -25 degree weather

1994 Ford Taurus SHO (red) JerryW , 05/29/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I was the original owner. It has been a joy to drive and is a very practical car on top of it. I love the performance. The red color really stands out nicely.