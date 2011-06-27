Used 1993 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Reliable and Comfortable
This has been my favorite car. I bought it in '05 with 80k miles on it. I have more than doubled those miles. I have taken it on numerous long trips including a driving vacation last summer from Washington state to lower California and back last summer. I get roughly 26 mpg highway. It is more comfortable than my parents newer Toyota Camry. I drive it hard on highway and rural unpaved country roads. This is one car that I'm going to miss when it finally gives up. I agree with the alignment issues which if you don't take care of regularly will wear out tires. I also have to replace brakes quite often. Other than that just routine maintenance. I definitely will stick with Taurus.
good while it lasted
i got this car in august 98. it had a rough time switching from first to second gear, (REALLY bad kicking) the headlights went out from time to time, and i had to get the radiator replaced once. but other than that it drove well. it was comfortable, relatively quick, and got good mileage. recently, the transmission went. in the end, i got 3.5 years out of it- so considering what i paid id consider that a bargain. the only downside is it only lasted 90000 miles... my advice: if you were looking for a short term fix a few years ago, the 93 taurus may have been a good choice. but now, their age and shoddy build probably make them too much of a maintenance liability to be worth the trouble.
love it
I purchased my 1993 Taurus GL in September of 2008 from my friends grandma. The car had only 76,000 miles on it. They had a power steering line replaced before I bought it but nothing prior except oil changes. I have had to replace the rack and pinion, and the starter, but other than that its just been routine maintenance. It has the 3.8 liter engine which I love though it's sometimes difficult to work on due to size. It now has 91,000 miles on it and I still drive it on road trips and it has always done fine. It gets 21 miles to the gallon city driving!!
Overall Satisfied
After 10 years of my first Ford, I can say it has been fairly reliable - had some Mass Air Flow Sensor and O2 Sensor issues at about 50,000. Also, it has had 2 out of the 3 faults that I am told it is infamous for - broken motor mounts and now the tranny is shot. Never had problems with the third one - head gaskets, but it was probably coming. An excellent handling car in the snow, providing you have good tires on it. I would consider buying another one, but I would research a bit to make sure the tranny and head gasket problems have been ironed out.
very comfortable car when it runs
we got this car in 2000 and have had a hand full of problems ever since. we have replaced the motor mounts, rear struts, fule pump, air conditioning unit rebuilt the transmission, replaced the statrer three times and the car over heats. This car has good power and has great room on the inside. To fords credit the paint is still in great condition (this seems to be the exception to the rule however. For the amount of money we put into the car we might as well have a new car payment.
