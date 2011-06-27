Used 1993 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reliable and Comfortable missnpoppy , 03/30/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This has been my favorite car. I bought it in '05 with 80k miles on it. I have more than doubled those miles. I have taken it on numerous long trips including a driving vacation last summer from Washington state to lower California and back last summer. I get roughly 26 mpg highway. It is more comfortable than my parents newer Toyota Camry. I drive it hard on highway and rural unpaved country roads. This is one car that I'm going to miss when it finally gives up. I agree with the alignment issues which if you don't take care of regularly will wear out tires. I also have to replace brakes quite often. Other than that just routine maintenance. I definitely will stick with Taurus. Report Abuse

good while it lasted doug , 04/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i got this car in august 98. it had a rough time switching from first to second gear, (REALLY bad kicking) the headlights went out from time to time, and i had to get the radiator replaced once. but other than that it drove well. it was comfortable, relatively quick, and got good mileage. recently, the transmission went. in the end, i got 3.5 years out of it- so considering what i paid id consider that a bargain. the only downside is it only lasted 90000 miles... my advice: if you were looking for a short term fix a few years ago, the 93 taurus may have been a good choice. but now, their age and shoddy build probably make them too much of a maintenance liability to be worth the trouble. Report Abuse

love it Nick , 05/31/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my 1993 Taurus GL in September of 2008 from my friends grandma. The car had only 76,000 miles on it. They had a power steering line replaced before I bought it but nothing prior except oil changes. I have had to replace the rack and pinion, and the starter, but other than that its just been routine maintenance. It has the 3.8 liter engine which I love though it's sometimes difficult to work on due to size. It now has 91,000 miles on it and I still drive it on road trips and it has always done fine. It gets 21 miles to the gallon city driving!! Report Abuse

Overall Satisfied Ken in CT , 02/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After 10 years of my first Ford, I can say it has been fairly reliable - had some Mass Air Flow Sensor and O2 Sensor issues at about 50,000. Also, it has had 2 out of the 3 faults that I am told it is infamous for - broken motor mounts and now the tranny is shot. Never had problems with the third one - head gaskets, but it was probably coming. An excellent handling car in the snow, providing you have good tires on it. I would consider buying another one, but I would research a bit to make sure the tranny and head gasket problems have been ironed out. Report Abuse