Used 2009 Ford Taurus X Wagon Consumer Reviews
I LOVE MY TAURUS X
I studied, read reviews and visited many show rooms before purchasing my Taurus X. This was the best purchase of my life! The vehicle is economical, reliable, beautiful, roomy, and comfortable. I take many vacations with my family of 5, making this vehicle perfect for our needs. The seating configuration of 2 front, 2 middle and 2 3rd row, opens up the available space and allows passengers to see/communicate well. I am thrilled I had the opportunity to purchase this car and am saddened that Ford has decided to discontinue it. BIG MISTAKE FORD!!!!
Best car of this type
We needed a car with a third row of seating. After driving all kinds of models, we decided the Ford Taurus X was the most comfortable and easy to use. The car isn't terribly distinctive, but it is fairly user-friendly. We bought ours used and have only had it about 5 months, but so far we are very happy with it. It has almost as much room as our old Windstar van and it is has a very comfortable ride. The best part about it is that it has two rows of usable seats in the back. This particular model was only made for a few years but it is well worth it if you can find one. If not, go for a Flex which is almost the same thing.
Poor Gas mileage
Overall the car rides nice, but the seats are very uncomfortable. Leather is not real leather, some type of bonded leather or whatever it is. Lots of issues with the window on driver's side not working. Been in the garage 6 times in 7 months for repairs. Center console very outdated.
Ford Taurus X review
This is a good vehicle with great functionality, we had 6 adults in it for a weekend trip, plus luggage. The third row folds flat if needed. Ford had packaged this vehicle well with most 'toys' in the limited. I have all features including nav, sync, rear heated heats. My only complaint would be that "softer" materials should have been used - overall the fit and finish is much improved over previous Ford vehicles (this is my fourth). It is sad to hear that Ford has discontinued the production - wagons are just not popular in this market place - in Europe most cars are wagons. The engine/transmission performs well, but a manual shift mode would have been great.
Taurus X - good car but
Feels solid, comfortable, flexible, enough muscle for family care, very safe, fair mileage (18 mpg), nice ride, low wide stance very attractive. Found reliability problems with battery dying, trans computer malfunctioned disconnected trans while running, front end strut connectors poor quality. Been driving Fords since early 70's. Not as reliable now. Wish Ford focused on reliability longevity and had more comfortable steering wheel (bigger diameter please with thinner ring).
