Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

jim , 08/22/2015 2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M)

so I now have 5300 miles on my 2014 Shelby gt500 convertible and feel its time to write my review, first this car can be beast or a pussycat depending on how you want to drive it, if your going to drive it hard you need to be careful, make sure your going straight, the goodyears do not grip great especially if its under 60 degrees out, much better in warmer weather but still need to be careful, this is actually one of my complaints about the car, it has so much power and the gearing is so high that you can't floor it in first or second because you'll be all over the road and if you do hammer it lets say up a highway entrance ramp by the time your thru 3rd your at 130 mph, in a weird way its not as much fun to drive because you do have to be so careful and essentially you can only really push it in 3 gears unless you want to get to 150 mph in a hurry. I have had a 2007 Shelby gt500 and a 2007 saleen s281 and while neither could hold a candle to the 2014 they were much easier to drive fast and in a way more fun because you weren't as worried about pushing them. That being said the 14 is an incredible car in every other way, the brakes, handling etc are great, even though this car also has a live rear axle it is way better than the 07 saleen and Shelby that I had. I have the recaro seats in mine and they are very comfortable, big complaint is the ford sync system, it sucks period, navigation hasn't been right yet, hands free phone never works, stereo is weakest in any new car I've ever owned and its the upgraded version with the sub in the trunk, thank god the exhaust sounds so good lol, I realize you don't buy this car for the stereo or navigation but shame on ford for putting this crap in a 70k car. as for driving this car like a pussycat its very tame if you want it to be, the stories about the horrible clutch are bs, the pedal is not too stiff and I have yet to ever stall it, even though its geared so high I can pull into my road at 15mph in 3rd and move fine up a pretty steep hill to my house. Overall this is an incredible car, if your looking for something that sounds incredible, is just about the fastest thing on the road and will command attention this is the car for you