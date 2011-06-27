Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews
2014 shelby gt500 convertible
so I now have 5300 miles on my 2014 Shelby gt500 convertible and feel its time to write my review, first this car can be beast or a pussycat depending on how you want to drive it, if your going to drive it hard you need to be careful, make sure your going straight, the goodyears do not grip great especially if its under 60 degrees out, much better in warmer weather but still need to be careful, this is actually one of my complaints about the car, it has so much power and the gearing is so high that you can't floor it in first or second because you'll be all over the road and if you do hammer it lets say up a highway entrance ramp by the time your thru 3rd your at 130 mph, in a weird way its not as much fun to drive because you do have to be so careful and essentially you can only really push it in 3 gears unless you want to get to 150 mph in a hurry. I have had a 2007 Shelby gt500 and a 2007 saleen s281 and while neither could hold a candle to the 2014 they were much easier to drive fast and in a way more fun because you weren't as worried about pushing them. That being said the 14 is an incredible car in every other way, the brakes, handling etc are great, even though this car also has a live rear axle it is way better than the 07 saleen and Shelby that I had. I have the recaro seats in mine and they are very comfortable, big complaint is the ford sync system, it sucks period, navigation hasn't been right yet, hands free phone never works, stereo is weakest in any new car I've ever owned and its the upgraded version with the sub in the trunk, thank god the exhaust sounds so good lol, I realize you don't buy this car for the stereo or navigation but shame on ford for putting this crap in a 70k car. as for driving this car like a pussycat its very tame if you want it to be, the stories about the horrible clutch are bs, the pedal is not too stiff and I have yet to ever stall it, even though its geared so high I can pull into my road at 15mph in 3rd and move fine up a pretty steep hill to my house. Overall this is an incredible car, if your looking for something that sounds incredible, is just about the fastest thing on the road and will command attention this is the car for you
2014 Shelby GT500 review from the average owner
The 2014 reviews I have read always compare the Shelby GT500 to cars of different catagories. The comparisons to me are skewed and biased. The Shelby GT500 is just what the late Carroll Shelby wanted-The fastest and most powerful pony car on the planet. It should not be compared to all the high end sports cars that are double or triple the price. Paid reviews or biased opinions can't diminish the fact the Shelby GT500 has the most hp of any American production model vehicle ever and it is a blast to drive.
Learn to drive it kick butt on track,
This car is very capable track car. The power is there, the basic design is there, very few low cost upgrades such as Watts link, rear torque arm, lower control arms and Ford racing 5300L lowering springs (track pack suspension/821A package shocks) to keep Bilstein shocks working properly and most of what people will bring to the track will not hang with this set up. Plus!!!!! the5,8 Trinity engine entire lower end is made in Germany. That's right German precision. Search the trinity engine and read what you bought. A new engine alone costs $32,000. That's what we pay for. And the Shelby name. I like mine. I think the GT 350R will have trouble beating mine.
Carroll Shelby would be proud of...
Amazing vehicle, this one will be a collectable and keeper! Just wow...
