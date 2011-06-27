Used 2009 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2009 shelby cobra

brian smallridge, 05/17/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

this car has to be one of the best muscle cars ive ever driven.i gave it a excellant review on milage because what do you execpt from a 540 horsepower king of the road.like, love it wouldnt trade or sell it for any other car on the road.ford,has really done a great job!!!!

It's 1969 once again!

Steve, 02/07/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My 1st new car was a '69 Mach 1 428 Cobra Jet. My Shelby brings back those memories like it was yesterday. The only difference is this car is faster and corners better. It's even more fun to drive. It's so much easier to get more horsepower out of this supercharged motor than it was in the old days. I had to put a high lift cam, add headers and a 750 Holly carb to run high 12's in the quarter. All I've done to this car is add a Steeda 2.7 pulley, a cold air induction kit and a custom SCT tune. All of a sudden mid 11's. RWH at 548 and torque at 505. I'm told flywheel H.P should be somewhere around 630 and torque 590. These bolt on adds took about 4 hours to do. What a difference!

Worth Every Penny

Jerry, 05/21/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Crank it up and that sweet V8 sound invites you to reach over and turn the radio off. I was shopping for a '67- '69 restored classic Mustang, but for equal (or less) money I found this Cobra GT500 and have absolutely no regrets. I traded a more expensive personal luxury car for this and have never looked back and do not expect to.

Days of Old

montanabob, 08/13/2009
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

What a great car. Fun to drive and lots of power. Bought the 09 instead of the 2010 because I don't like the rearend of the 2010. Looks cheap. I also like the old style interior. I sold a 350Z roadster and bought the Shelby.

Eleanor The Next Generation

405, 05/26/2020
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has tons of potential, they had faulty air filters from the factory so with a CAI add on you can get a extra 50 horsepower right off the bat! The torque is legendary! It's the last of the old school Muscle Cars! Gas mileage is surprisingly pretty good, especially if you keep it in the higher gears. Mine has 373 gears, sixth gear is used a lot getting surprisingly good gas mileage. I also added a aluminum driveshaft, I recommend this over a lot of newer Mustangs, the reliability is way better on these years! Handling can be easily improved on with some aftermarket suspension! The 5.4 is nothing like the three valve, the reliability on these four valve supercharged engine is a lot better! Ford hit a home run with these, power, reliability, and just a overall fun time driving! The last thing even though the automatics are faster today, there is nothing like a manual, the bond between man, and machine mastering the clutch, the shift points, and having fun can't be matched with a automatic!

