Used 2010 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Update; September 2015 of my 2010 initial review.
If you can find a good used Ford Ranger of this vintage, buy it. The only non-maintenance item that ever gave me trouble was the fuel pump. It quit at around 38K. Ford replaced it under warranty (Honolulu Ford); no questions; no cost. Truck is getting ready to turn 70K. I have the 2.3 Litre DOHC four with the 5-speed automatic (drop down menu does not let me select automatic). Did my 60K servicing at 57K; replaced the Continentals with Firestone Discovery tires (better quality); brake job done at 63K (amazing since I drive in the City and County of Honolulu which is well known for having heavy traffic). Replaced the Ford stock shocks with Monroe-Matics. Still a stiff and jounce-bouncey ride, but after all - it IS a truck! A/C still blows ice cold and I am VERY PLEASED with this little truck. I will keep this forever as most people out here keep their Rangers for many miles and many years. Impossible to find a used Ranger on Oahu; there are some in lots on Maui. A drunk driver plowed into my Ranger and it was almost totaled, however an expert body shop (approved by my insurer) did a good job on the repair and is very much roadable with no degradation in driveability or safety. This '10 Ford Ranger is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned and last Sunday (9/6/15), I got the best economy ever with 30.5 mpg. Great truck !!
Not as bad as they say!
I wanted a small 4 cyl truck with auto transmission. I bought on price and features, 4 wheel disc brakes, 5 speed auto, air, tow package, abs, traction and stability control all standard on my Ranger. On Tacoma air was extra and only drum rear brakes, Colorado also rear drum brakes. So far I've clocked 7,000 miles, average gas mileage is 23 mpg since new. Best gas mileage was 29 mpg on extended trip on the freeway. Handling feels very secure and traction control in the snow/ice really worked well-that was my main concern with a light weight rear drive truck. I don't carry very heavy loads but middling load doesn't seem to bother ride/handling acceleration.(although the preselect header says 5M I have 5A..
2010 Ranger Reg Cab XLT
Reliability, I'm sure,will be well above average. MANY Rangers on the streets, roads and freeways of Oahu (Hawaii) of all vintages. I've never heard of anyone having a bad Ford Ranger, hence one of the decisions towards my purchase. That, and the value of the features offered on the Ranger, it's looks (I don't care if it hasn't changed much in 12 years!) and the fact that it's an 'evergreen' truck with a good reputation for economy and reliability were factors in selecting this truck over its competition. I am averaging 24-25mpg in mixed city/highway driving. I have the 5A. Great truck which will undoubtedly please me. Used for play, commute and work.
Great little truck
Great small truck. Prefect if your the only one using it. Not a lot of room in side. Great get around truck to get things done quickly.
Ranger in review
One would think that Ford Motor Co could and would know how to build a good quality Ranger truck by now since they have been building the same one for a number of years now. This truck vibrates (4 cyl). While driving several now, I find only one in five that do not vibrate ( from the engine) You will feel it in steering wheel, while power is engaging, and in the ride itself. I found out now that Ford knows about this and does nothing more than send out a notice to dealers that they have a couple of plates to stable the engine abit to keep it from vibrating as much as it is doing. The poor quality of workmanship of the people working for Ford (USA) and the Ford Motor Company is bad
