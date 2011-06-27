  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,255
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
$24,255
$24,255
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
$24,255
$24,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
$24,255
$24,255
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
$24,255
$24,255
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
$24,255
$24,255
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
$24,255
$24,255
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
$24,255
$24,255
Heated mirrorsyes
$24,255
$24,255
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
$24,255
$24,255
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room39.3 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
$24,255
$24,255
Rear head room33.2 in.
Rear hip Room18.7 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room14.1 in.
$24,255
$24,255
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight3668 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Angle of approach24.9 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure27.4 degrees
Length203.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3140 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height67.7 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
$24,255
$24,255
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red Clearcoat
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Grabber Orange Clearcoat (Limited Production)
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vista Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, leather
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
$24,255
$24,255
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
$24,255
$24,255
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
$24,255
$24,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
