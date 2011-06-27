Used 2006 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
FX4 Awesome to Drive
Ok so I traded in a VW Jetta and got this truck. Friends of mine were like what am I thinking, but when we took it off-roading for the first time everyone was impressed! A friend has a Nissan Frontier (2006) and I was able to get through stuff and his frame was scrapping. So much for that wider body on the Frontier. I love this truck and the price for what I got was unbelievable. All those people that complain about not having a crew cab, maybe you should consider a sedan 'cause trucks haul things not people.
Ford Ranger LEVEL 2
I bought it for towing, off roading sometimes both at the same time. And I commute to work in it. It has performed flawlessly. Couldn't ask for a better truck, I would say it's even with Toyota with quality and fit and finish, except the Ranger is still small enough to run on the narrow trails in the mountains, and it's cheaper to purchase and operate.
It's a truck.
Bought mine used off Clist. Love my truck! The 4cyl isn't fast on steep grades but neither am I. However, with the 4cyl and 5spd, I'm averaging 29.5mpg combined and 32.2mpg hwy and that's running the a/c and with a Leer canopy. The truck is very quiet and comfortable that we prefer to take it on long road trips instead of our honda, subaru or dodge caliber. Our ranger is a 2wd but I installed a powertrax no-slip in the rear end and off road it's fantastic. I've pulled a small utility trailer with 2 motorcycles on it with no problems. I've had zero problems with our truck. It handles well on windy twisty back roads and is a great truck for exploring those same roads.
Traded in the Toyota Tacoma
I purchased a 2006 Toyota Tacoma because of all the rave expert reviews. I traded it in less than a year for the much lower rated Ford Ranger 2006. Why? The Ranger is the best market value - simply put you get more truck for the money. Another reason, cosmetic toughness - breath on Tacoma and it scuffs. Everything feels cheap. 18 years of engineering refinement in my opinion has made the Ranger rock solid. Dont pay attention to the experts. They most likely dont own the vehicles they recommend.
Solid truck- Ranger Extended cab 2006 XL V6 3.0 2WD
I considered my 2006 ranger a solid truck. I am not impressed with the mileage, but I think I can live with it. I should have bought a 4x4 if I knew they were going to go out of the market, but oh well. I was ready to trade it in about two months ago and realized that the only competitors (Toyota and Nissan) have the same problems with fuel economy and dated models. They have added fun stuff like USB ports, etc but cruise control is still optional? That is kind of crazy. Pros: It handles well on the highway, low price compared to the Japanese models, cheap repairs. Cons: no cruise control, no steering wheel with positions adjustment, questionable fuel economy, clunky ride, bad brakes.
