Used 2003 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Amazing truck!!!
I am on my second Ranger now. 2003 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 manual. my old one was a 2003 Ford Ranger XLT Automatic with a 3.0L V6. Neither of them have ever have any problems. I would recommend a Ranger to anyone unsure of what small size pick up they should get. Alot of room in the cab, a good bit of room in the bed. Engine and Tranny on these trucks will last forever. I know some to get over 600K miles. I will always drive my Ranger anywhere and trust it to go wherever I want it to. Completely worth the money. Maintain these trucks and drive them for many many years to come, without ever taking them to the shop.
worth the money, gets the honeys
This truck is a tough and versatile little trooper. no matter what, i know i can rely on it for whatever i need. when buying one, make sure it runs and idles well. also make sure the ball joints and control arms are in good condition (if equipped). that alone can be the reason why people talk bad about them. I will admit the are a little expensive, but when it comes to some cars you get what you pay for. Overall i have had to do a few repairs here and there, but nothing you cant do at home. I will say it is the best 4x4 i have ever owned. BUT... if you want to make it an off road vehicle you may want to opt for an older one with a solid axle. The torsion bar suspension is the worst thing ive ever seen. i have a 3'' lift on mine and it has absolutely no flex on the front end.
Issues with my 2003 Ford Edge Ranger
I purchased my Flairside Edge Ranger in 2003 and it has turned 251,479 miles. I am the original owner. Issues I have had are, idler pulley had to be replaced twice during the warranty period. 6pk CD player quit working after 5yrs. Pass window window began working intermittenly 6yrs ago, seems to be related to the temperature outside, works when cold out and not when hot. Ball joints needed replacing this year. Electric mirrors quit working 4yrs ago. Just this week after an increasingly worsening rough idle condition it was determined that compression is begining to fail and I need some head work. Instead of valve work I have opted for a new long block. I love my Edge Ranger.
A lot of bang for the small truck buck!!!
I've owned my 2003 4 door super cab tremor edition edge ranger since it was new. The truck rides like a Cadillac on the highway and it ain't so bad on a dirt road. I've owned S10s with the Vortec 4.3 litre V6 and I swear I don't see a lot of difference in my Rangers 3.0 power plant. The truck will pull a heavier load that the S10s ever thought of. The sport side is just plain sexy to look at and the alloy wheels that came on the truck are good enough that I've never thought about custom wheels for this truck. It hauls what I need it to in the back bed including all my camping gear and 4 Wheeler. I've pulled heavy loads up hills through crappy roads ect and it does a wonderful job. I just rolled 202,000 on the odometer and the only thing I've done to this truck is change the oil, plugs and wires and air filters. It's a little beast of a truck and if you take care of it it'll take care of you. I live in Georgia and I wouldn't be afraid to fire her up and drive to Vegas because I know she will get me home. The only complaint I have is the jump seats in the back. Forget hauling 4 grown ups in the cab but two adults ride in comfort. I!m 6'3" and it fits me well. I highly recommend this truck as a definite buy if you find a good used one. They last forever.
03 ranger
The 03 Ford Ranger is a compact truck, so do not compare it to a full size or wish it had a crew cab with a 8 foot bed. If these are the things you are looking for then the ranger is not the truck for you as a matter of fact no compact truck is right for you. I am so tired of reading review after review saying the truck is to small, wish it had a V8, wish it had a crew cab, or that it had a larger towing and load capacity. The truck is a great truck for a compact. It does alright on fuel and I have hauled my fair share of loads without any problems. The truck is comfortable if your not 7 ft tall and weigh 400lb.
