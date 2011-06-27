Used 2002 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

I'm gonna miss her when she's gone jim bob bobkin , 08/15/2018 XL 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck since it was new... over 16 years! Been very dependable and capable for a small truck. After moving from Texas to snow country, I'm afraid it may be time for 4WD. Can't stress enough how reliable this truck has been. Power is adequate but works hard to go up winding mountain roads. MPG has always been better than advertised. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good reliable truck for the money! Bill Slater , 11/13/2015 XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Very reliable truck I've owned 5 rangers in my lifetime when I grew up my family has owned them dad and grandfather My recent ranger I've owned for over 3 years 2002 4x4 fx4 great truck great in the snow 4x4 works awesome I get poor fuel economy 13 city lucky if I get 17 highway but no need to complain no 4x4 midsize truck will get good fuel economy I have 93000 miles on it besides brakes and replacing the shackle springs which my 93 ranger I had to replace common Problem on all rangers if I ranked my truck I'd give it a solid 9 out of 10 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lots of trouble dckat , 05/14/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful City mpg is single digits. At only 56K, had to replace right front wheel bearing (cost double since hub assembly had to come off). Air bag sensor has a mind of its own; light is never accurate. Factory recall on cruise control cable. Steering column locks up sometimes until key is jiggled. After running for many hours (on long trips), the six-CD changer wouldn't eject; the new one (replaced under warranty) does the same. Bought new front tires, and gone through two sets of brakes (soon to be three). It sounds like a valve is tapping in the engine, and engine power is less than when new. Water pools inside front door after heavy rain. Driver's window motor seizes up. Report Abuse

The only rig i havent been able to kill!....yet John handy , 06/09/2016 XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 21 people found this review helpful I will tell you this is a tough s.o.b! I've always been known as a hard drivin, evil Duke boy kinda guy .I have driven rallied and raced more vehicles to death than i can count .I purchased my 2002 Ranger FX4 right after a very long relationship ended and as usually is the case the ex releived me of my new truck.Being of irish decent and pissed at the world i took ALOT of my issues out on my Ranger.Trees couldnt stop it nor could fences ,huge rocks,mailboxes,garbage cans, stumps, flat bed trailers(both tires up and over like joey chitwood) humps, jumps, holes you name it i bet ive crashed into it ,run it over, or offended it in the last 2yrs and it just keeps going! 90mph in 3rd with the tach pegged dosent even phase my little red bastard.This truck has had my back through a very rough time and never let me down.The little red bastard is family to me now and i'd fight to the death for it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse