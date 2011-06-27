Used 2002 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
I'm gonna miss her when she's gone
I've owned this truck since it was new... over 16 years! Been very dependable and capable for a small truck. After moving from Texas to snow country, I'm afraid it may be time for 4WD. Can't stress enough how reliable this truck has been. Power is adequate but works hard to go up winding mountain roads. MPG has always been better than advertised.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good reliable truck for the money!
Very reliable truck I've owned 5 rangers in my lifetime when I grew up my family has owned them dad and grandfather My recent ranger I've owned for over 3 years 2002 4x4 fx4 great truck great in the snow 4x4 works awesome I get poor fuel economy 13 city lucky if I get 17 highway but no need to complain no 4x4 midsize truck will get good fuel economy I have 93000 miles on it besides brakes and replacing the shackle springs which my 93 ranger I had to replace common Problem on all rangers if I ranked my truck I'd give it a solid 9 out of 10
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lots of trouble
City mpg is single digits. At only 56K, had to replace right front wheel bearing (cost double since hub assembly had to come off). Air bag sensor has a mind of its own; light is never accurate. Factory recall on cruise control cable. Steering column locks up sometimes until key is jiggled. After running for many hours (on long trips), the six-CD changer wouldn't eject; the new one (replaced under warranty) does the same. Bought new front tires, and gone through two sets of brakes (soon to be three). It sounds like a valve is tapping in the engine, and engine power is less than when new. Water pools inside front door after heavy rain. Driver's window motor seizes up.
The only rig i havent been able to kill!....yet
I will tell you this is a tough s.o.b! I've always been known as a hard drivin, evil Duke boy kinda guy .I have driven rallied and raced more vehicles to death than i can count .I purchased my 2002 Ranger FX4 right after a very long relationship ended and as usually is the case the ex releived me of my new truck.Being of irish decent and pissed at the world i took ALOT of my issues out on my Ranger.Trees couldnt stop it nor could fences ,huge rocks,mailboxes,garbage cans, stumps, flat bed trailers(both tires up and over like joey chitwood) humps, jumps, holes you name it i bet ive crashed into it ,run it over, or offended it in the last 2yrs and it just keeps going! 90mph in 3rd with the tach pegged dosent even phase my little red bastard.This truck has had my back through a very rough time and never let me down.The little red bastard is family to me now and i'd fight to the death for it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The blue ghost
My name is rayray I got my ranger in 2002 love at first site xlt supercab 3.0 v6 5 speed automatic bright island blue it is only a4x2 never got stuck. I live in mass how about 6 to 8 inches of snow no problem. I put 20s chromes and a chip but it is very rough on the trany I also put bilstien shocks and fuel injection this truck is a looker i have 66,500 miles on it. Iwant to do a lot more to her. The best way is to buy one stock and do the add-ons yourself. You will glad you did great truck my girl says I spend more time with the ghost than her haha she is right. So go buy a Ford ranger you will be glad you did. Rayray!
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2002 Ford Ranger SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner