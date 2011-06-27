  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2002 Ford Ranger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,305
See Ranger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,305
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,305
60 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,305
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Gross weight4760 lbs.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure16.5 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6070 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,305
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
15 x 7 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,305
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Ranger Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Ranger XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles