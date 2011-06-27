  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3650 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3599 lbs.
Gross weight5080 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clear Coat
  • Mandarin Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
