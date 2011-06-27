  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
