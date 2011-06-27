  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
22 reviews
Best vechicle ever

Rob, 09/05/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have 120,000 miles on this and have NEVER replaced a part other than oil, air filter, two sets of tires and one battery. (I replaced the battery this winter). Never had the front end aligned, NOTHING. The A/C will run you out in about three minutes. It has never broken down, never been in the shop. Simply the best vehicle I have had or know of.

385000 Miles

sickprofessor2, 06/26/2013
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

My 1995 Ranger has 385000 miles on it. What more is there to say? 385000 miles. I don't do much to maintain it, either. I probably change the oil about every 10000 miles. It probably hasn't had a tuneup in 200000 miles. I expect that the drivetrain would keep going to a million miles. The only issues I've had in the past few years have been suspension: rear leaf-spring brackets rusted away and replaced; front sway-bar link broke.

Retirement service

indianavince, 04/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this 1995 4.0 5speed Ranger 5 years ago. It was cheap had 228,000 miles and I wasn't expecting much. Well it's 2010, I replaced the rear spring shackles as they rusted away. I have over loaded it with gravel and fill dirt many times, pull my boat and change the oil once a year as I use it for around town hauling and mucking about. I pull my sailboat 60 miles at a time. This is the Ever- ready bunny truck. No issues other than those wiper gremlins. Body is NOT rusting. 4.0 V6 showing now signs of age, and the ABS sure works well in the Indiana winters.

Love My Ranger

Pahl Moore, 01/25/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had my 1995 Ranger for 5 years. I had to replace the alternator at about 70,000 miles, but have had no other problems. It's been a very good little truck and I would buy it again if I had the chance. I have owned a 1973 Chevy Luv, 1987 Nissan, a 1883 and 1988 Mazda B-2200, a 1991 Toyota, and this Ranger and I would rate it superior to all of them.

Black Betty- best truck i have ever owne

chey1997, 07/15/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my little ranger in 2006 with 241000 miles on her, great body and superb performance compaired to the S- 10 i used to own. in three years i havent had any major issues, just mant. things that needed to be done. this truck on the highway gets 26 mpg even with 256000 miles on her. I hauled my fiancees 92 honda prelude with it. and make regular trips from dallas to houston in her. she still has her original speakers from 95 and work great. by far the toughest truck i have ever owned. if i compare her to the chevy S-10 i bought before it would make the S-10 look like cardboard! can't go wrong with these mini monsters ford did write with these!!!

