Used 1994 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Ranger
4.5
43 reviews
Build to last

Armbruster, 05/09/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my Ford Ranger when it was one year old in 1995. My truck had 40,000 miles on it then. 10 years later it has 227,000 miles on it! I still love this truck. Last summer I replaced the transmission and thought of getting another vehicle. I didn't need to; here it is another year later and it is still driving fantastic. Through the years I have replaced one water pump (at 160,000 miles) 2 batteries, the clutch at 190,000 miles, the oxygen sensor, brakes, tires, and the faulty emergency brake recall item. I can't think of anything else. (oh, I did replace the serpentine and timing belts as a precaution at 120,000 miles). A FANTASTIC vehicle. This is my third Ranger and I will buy another.

1994 Ford Ranger

thedog, 08/01/2008
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought my 1994 Ford Ranger for a steal at 1000 dollars. When I bought it, it had 328,000 miles on as far as I know the first engine. I have only replaced the starter and the fuel pump and soon it will need a new clutch but other than that it still runs great at 337,000 miles.

Best car ever

svendog, 04/29/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have never been a Ford owner but have to say my Ranger is the best car ever. In the past 10 years I have only replaced brakes and tires once and not even a tune up has been required. Only problems have been with cruise control (stopped working) and occasional leaking gas near filler neck.

My Green Baby's The Best!

Allwomenneedpickups, 01/04/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If someone had told me I'd be driving a pickup truck 10 years ago I would have thought they were crazy. This baby has moved my friends, transported refrigerators & freezers, helped me transport all that Home Depot stuff to renovate my house, picked up those 'finds' along the curb on garbage day, and much more with just regular oil changes and tune-ups. Only problem has been a need for fuel pumps every 2 years! Everything else is regular maintenance. I hate to sell it, but now I need an extended cab.

I loved mine and wish they still made them.

Jen, 09/05/2016
XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new and as a young driver, really put it to the test. It was honestly driven like it was rented--it 'may' have even gone a bit airborne at one point, it was off-roaded plenty, and it really stood up. It hit a deer at highway speed and the body held up -impressively-, just needing a headlight and the grille replaced. It was also rear ended a few times and not only was I never injured, but it rarely needed repairs. It was a small tank. It had the inline 4 engine, manual transmission, and no power windows or locks and it was fun to drive. It had approximately 200K on it when one of the engine cylinders developed a problem but we kept driving it anyway with the three functioning and it did just fine. It was pretty good in weather given it was a 2WD small pickup but it was also pretty reliable. We had to put a new starter into it in later years and at about 180K I think we had to replace a couple of the gears in the transmission and the clutch. The parking brake did go out on it around 200K miles as well as the A/C. The A/C wasn't a big deal because it had the rear slider. One of the leaf springs went when it was around 15 years old and the rear differential was the final nail in the coffin at around 225K miles. It's a great starter vehicle because it takes a BEATING and keeps going. I did a lot of trips that were 3-4 hours long though and it was quite comfortable to ride in. The fuel economy was pretty good, even to the end.

