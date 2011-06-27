Used 1994 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Build to last Armbruster , 05/09/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Ford Ranger when it was one year old in 1995. My truck had 40,000 miles on it then. 10 years later it has 227,000 miles on it! I still love this truck. Last summer I replaced the transmission and thought of getting another vehicle. I didn't need to; here it is another year later and it is still driving fantastic. Through the years I have replaced one water pump (at 160,000 miles) 2 batteries, the clutch at 190,000 miles, the oxygen sensor, brakes, tires, and the faulty emergency brake recall item. I can't think of anything else. (oh, I did replace the serpentine and timing belts as a precaution at 120,000 miles). A FANTASTIC vehicle. This is my third Ranger and I will buy another. Report Abuse

1994 Ford Ranger thedog , 08/01/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 Ford Ranger for a steal at 1000 dollars. When I bought it, it had 328,000 miles on as far as I know the first engine. I have only replaced the starter and the fuel pump and soon it will need a new clutch but other than that it still runs great at 337,000 miles. Report Abuse

Best car ever svendog , 04/29/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have never been a Ford owner but have to say my Ranger is the best car ever. In the past 10 years I have only replaced brakes and tires once and not even a tune up has been required. Only problems have been with cruise control (stopped working) and occasional leaking gas near filler neck. Report Abuse

My Green Baby's The Best! Allwomenneedpickups , 01/04/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If someone had told me I'd be driving a pickup truck 10 years ago I would have thought they were crazy. This baby has moved my friends, transported refrigerators & freezers, helped me transport all that Home Depot stuff to renovate my house, picked up those 'finds' along the curb on garbage day, and much more with just regular oil changes and tune-ups. Only problem has been a need for fuel pumps every 2 years! Everything else is regular maintenance. I hate to sell it, but now I need an extended cab. Report Abuse