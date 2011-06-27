Used 1994 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Very Suprised Eric , 10/04/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Overall this truck has surprised me. I'm a Chevy lover and yet i like this truck. Very comfortable and great on gas. Despite i have the two wheel drive version it love the mud. No major problems with it. 189,000 miles and still going strong. Report Abuse

Great truck, keeps on going Bill , 05/22/2008 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in '94 and I used it every day for 10 years until I got a family minivan. I have towed concrete mixers, hauled scrap and lumber, use it weekly to carry stuff to the dump. I carried the kids in the extended cab (when they were little, not a lot of room there.) The truck never let me down and today I still have it (though it's semi-retired)and use it 3-4 times a month to go to the dump. It has 167,000 miles on it and now my daughter just got her lisense and she drives it daily to school and about. It still gets 22+MPG. Never did more than routine maint and replaced the clutch 2x. What a great investment in 1994!

A 16 Year Old's Dream bigcuntry , 12/15/2009 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I had this truck handed down to me from my dad, who has had it from 1996. He bought it from a private owner with 20k +/- , with the cruise control already not functioning. This has not bothered me though, I put about 30+ miles a day driving to school and back. My MPG stands at about 18-19 city, 22-23 hwy with the 3.0 V6. There have been no major issues with the truck, just routine maintenance, such as oil, brakes,fluid levels, etc. There is a oil leak at the universal joint, but its not major. at 110k, It is still going strong and I do not intend for it to quit today, or for that matter, a long time.

I love my truck Bob Dinkel , 07/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fantastic vehicle for single person or couple with no children. It is fun to drive, functional and reliable. Before we had children there is no vehicle I would have traded it for.