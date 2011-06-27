  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Ranger
5(59%)4(31%)3(10%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very Suprised

Eric, 10/04/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Overall this truck has surprised me. I'm a Chevy lover and yet i like this truck. Very comfortable and great on gas. Despite i have the two wheel drive version it love the mud. No major problems with it. 189,000 miles and still going strong.

Report Abuse

Great truck, keeps on going

Bill, 05/22/2008
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new in '94 and I used it every day for 10 years until I got a family minivan. I have towed concrete mixers, hauled scrap and lumber, use it weekly to carry stuff to the dump. I carried the kids in the extended cab (when they were little, not a lot of room there.) The truck never let me down and today I still have it (though it's semi-retired)and use it 3-4 times a month to go to the dump. It has 167,000 miles on it and now my daughter just got her lisense and she drives it daily to school and about. It still gets 22+MPG. Never did more than routine maint and replaced the clutch 2x. What a great investment in 1994!

Report Abuse

A 16 Year Old's Dream

bigcuntry, 12/15/2009
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I had this truck handed down to me from my dad, who has had it from 1996. He bought it from a private owner with 20k +/- , with the cruise control already not functioning. This has not bothered me though, I put about 30+ miles a day driving to school and back. My MPG stands at about 18-19 city, 22-23 hwy with the 3.0 V6. There have been no major issues with the truck, just routine maintenance, such as oil, brakes,fluid levels, etc. There is a oil leak at the universal joint, but its not major. at 110k, It is still going strong and I do not intend for it to quit today, or for that matter, a long time.

Report Abuse

I love my truck

Bob Dinkel, 07/15/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Fantastic vehicle for single person or couple with no children. It is fun to drive, functional and reliable. Before we had children there is no vehicle I would have traded it for.

Report Abuse

Totally Satisfied

JTIME, 09/16/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought the truck in March '03 with 166.5K in AL and thought that it would be an ok run-about truck. I drove the truck home (Houston, TX) and have not gotten out of it since. Currently has 178K and it does not burn or leak any oil. I really believe I can get 300K out of it without any major problems. The body is tight with no squeaks or rattles and the performance is great (4.0L V6). I get about 23 MPG hwy and 19 city. I own a Toyota Avalon and a Nissan 300ZX so I did not expect to be this pleased with an American auto. I would buy another provided its the 4.0L. I highly recommend this truck to anyone.

Report Abuse
