Used 1993 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

my truck Mr. wizard , 05/25/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I own a 93' ford ranger xlt 2door extended cab. i havent found a thing wrong with it. the truck runs good after 11 years!!! I would suggest it as a first car for anyone. Report Abuse

ford tough charleswilliam , 12/31/2003 3 of 4 people found this review helpful bought in jan. 1993 with the exception of oil changes, belts & hoses, i have only replaced the clutch and module. been a very reliable and enjoyable vehicle to drive. I bought a new 2001 f- 150 fwd but i still enjoy driving my ranger better. Report Abuse

171,000 miles and still running strong.. Good Ole Ford Fan , 01/06/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Wow, 171,000 miles and this little is still running. She's part of the family. I thought about selling her, but why...I love this ford truck...as reliable as my german shepherd Shadow. Report Abuse

Proven Built Ford Tough Bryang , 06/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Ford Ranger only had 63,000 miles on it when I had it. It is a manual 5 Speed 4x4 STX. This Ranger has to be the toughest V6 ever on the road. I work on a farm and it easily towed a 30 ft bean header which it was not meant to pull by any means and the tranny and engine is still stout as can be and I just had the clutch replace last month. The paint and interior also looks like new. I believe it was Built Ford Tough. Report Abuse