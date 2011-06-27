  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Ranger
4.7
26 reviews
my truck

Mr. wizard, 05/25/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I own a 93' ford ranger xlt 2door extended cab. i havent found a thing wrong with it. the truck runs good after 11 years!!! I would suggest it as a first car for anyone.

ford tough

charleswilliam, 12/31/2003
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

bought in jan. 1993 with the exception of oil changes, belts & hoses, i have only replaced the clutch and module. been a very reliable and enjoyable vehicle to drive. I bought a new 2001 f- 150 fwd but i still enjoy driving my ranger better.

171,000 miles and still running strong..

Good Ole Ford Fan, 01/06/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wow, 171,000 miles and this little is still running. She's part of the family. I thought about selling her, but why...I love this ford truck...as reliable as my german shepherd Shadow.

Proven Built Ford Tough

Bryang, 06/21/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Ford Ranger only had 63,000 miles on it when I had it. It is a manual 5 Speed 4x4 STX. This Ranger has to be the toughest V6 ever on the road. I work on a farm and it easily towed a 30 ft bean header which it was not meant to pull by any means and the tranny and engine is still stout as can be and I just had the clutch replace last month. The paint and interior also looks like new. I believe it was Built Ford Tough.

ok, but sluggish

jenshjelm, 03/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

i like to drive my truck, but it is a lil sluggish with its underpowered v6 and 4x4 that doesn't help since there is no axle lock(posi lock) of any kind. also gas mileage isn't what i expected when i bought it.

