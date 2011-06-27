Used 1992 Ford Ranger Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

!992 ford Ranger XLT Rod 087 , 05/27/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second ranger and it has been a very good truck,the only thing i had to repair were normal wear and tear items like brakes ,tires ,shocks, the only real repiar was the intake manifold was leaking antifreeze and i had to relace the gasket in 130,000 miles. Report Abuse

1992 Ranger 4x4 STX Ext. cab. SB rubyshaun , 08/19/2004 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I got this truck, and have loved every moment I've spent in it, I'm 18, and I go four wheeling, and I wheel hard. This truck has held sturdy, with no modifications (No lift, stock tires, etc), and it comes off the dirt, onto concrete wonderfully. My only vauge complaint would be gas mileage, but for a 4.0 V-6, it does wonderfully, especially if you take off the tailgate, an easy removal. My only warning bout this truck is it seems that the paint flakes off alot. Buy this if you want a sturdy small work truck...Not if you want a pretty truck. Report Abuse

My Opinion jimmy , 04/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i bought this 92 very happy with it. used for hauling water since we live in the desert of texas. Report Abuse

She's a Great Little Truck susiecreamcheese , 04/20/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new, frequent oil changes, no repairs until 103,000 miles when I replaced the brakes. Now, at 135,000 I put in a new clutch, replaced the timing belt and water pump, and we're set to go. Engine compression is still perfect. This 4-cylinder truck has done a lot of long-distance traveling and still averages 22 mpg. Report Abuse