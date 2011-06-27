Used 1991 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

reliable bobby9988 , 12/12/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Only owned it for 2 years. 220,000km on it and have had next to no repairs. Muffler was only problem, body starting to look a little tired but it still gives me no trouble starting, and surviving harsh Canadian winters. Report Abuse

Best 25 year old truck I ever had. HMCIDC , 04/23/2016 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 5 of 6 people found this review helpful 6 months ago I acquired from a friend of mine who runs a junk yard. I traded him a shotgun for it. They used it to tow junkers around their lot. It is probably the ugliest truck you have seen it a while. It is painted primer grey and most of that is pealing. It has 340 thousand miles on the original motor (4.0 ltr V-6) and transmission (5 speed manual) Has rust over the rear wheel wells and the entire underside. I made the trade thinking I was just going to strip it down and make a rock crawler out f it. To my surprise the truck rides better than my 2011 Silverado. It is an incredibly smooth ride. I replaced the tires and a ruptured brake line and that's it. The 4X4 works great and the motor is smooth and powerful. It has a slight valve tick but does not use any oil at all. I drive it daily because it get much better gas mileage than my Silverado and to think I was going to rip this old girl apart. It started first time, every time all throughout the winter and everything works, every light, every piece of electronics (the stereo rocks) and in four wheel drive the damn thing will climb a tree. She is nothing at all to look at but I wouldn't give this thing up for anything. If a 25 year old ranger runs this good and is this reliable I can only imagine what the new ones are like.

Disappointment mofarmer , 05/28/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned this 2.3, 4 cyl, 4wd, 5 speed, short bed ranger for 3 months and is nothing to brag about. I have never exceeded 19 mpg and 14.5-15 is common, with a top speed of about 75 and going up most hills, it might lose 5-10 mph even after dropping a gear. The only good for this truck is most parts are still original, other than the steering sector and the mirrors can never stay in place.

Invincible Ranger , 10/24/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful i owned a ranger for 2 years and never regretted a minute of it. there simply isnt a better light truck on the market. on road, the handling and power are amazing. the 2.9l has plenty of torque, and the power is trasferred through the road better than most cars. off road, you can put most big trucks to shame. the 4x4 and low range are almost impossible to get stuck in mud snow or trails. accident safety is unreal. i just totaled it by hitting a crown victoria @ 60 then ran into a ditch and flipped 3 times. I walked away w/o a scratch.