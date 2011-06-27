2019 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great summmer car for the old folks
I am 72, and my wife is 74. Still trying to stay connected with our youth. I had a 2006 GT with a lot of performance mods and harsh ride. So I decided to upgrade last March. Walked out with a 2 year lease of a 2019 Ecoboost Convertible with Premium Package and Pony Package with a $44k price tag. A whole lot for a 4 banger. I also got the "active exhaust" as I needed some sound to go with the looks. Bottom line is I love this car. We only put 2400 miles on it this summer; my wife drove it most and the grandkids got to drive it too. The boy, 15 with a learners permit, got on the interstate and kicked it in the hammer lane. He then looked at me sheepishly and I said no worries, that's why Ford built this car. Pros: Great style. My wife will drive only in top down weather and at 74 she still gets whistles. Red with black top and interior. 10 speed automatic. 4 modes for the shift and exhaust. Put it in "sport" drive and exhaust. No need to floor it, just kick it and a great response and great sound. No it's not the 5.0 but 460hp is way too much for me. It is rated at 315hp and 345 fb torque....and it moves. This is the 4th Mustang for me over a 20 year period. The one I loved most was a 98 Cobra Convertible....but this ecoboost is just as fast. You know the Ford GT supercar has an ecoboost engine.....it costs half a million. Of course there huge differences but tells you how much Ford believes in this ecoboost engine. Back to the car. It has 4 exhaust pipes; the rear looks really cool. The pony package has great alloy wheels.....I will never get black wheels as I think this is the worst trend in the auto industry. It rides well. Handles like it is on rails. Feels solid. The only drawback is the one you already know and that is not much room in the back seat. But who cares? In this day and age all the SUV's look alike and you can't tell a decked out Kia from a C Class Benz from a block away. But everyone knows a Mustang. And they love it. They love it because it has been around for 55 years, and it's a car they dream of and will be able to afford.. If they see a Benz SL Convertible they will glance at it, but know they will never be able to afford it and think it's some rich snob driving it. But a Mustang is an "every person" car. That says it all.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My Wife's 5.0
My wife's got a soft touch. Who knew that her driving style would pair so well with such a beefy car. She uses it as a daily, but has gained a lot of confidence on the California freeways. The power is always available to scoot away from a careless lane drifter or to whiz on or onto the on/off ramp. So although she drives it like her old Honda Odyssey, the power is always there to keep her safe. The styling is great. We got dark gray on the performance pack level 1. It's just enough black with bits of chrome here and there to give the car a touch of class. Perfect for my wife - mean and elegant at the same time.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Rented one
Rented a 2019 turbo 4 convertible I think with performance package. Car build quality and ergonomics are impressive. Getting in and out of care was easier than I expected as Im a little older. The turbo four is a nice strong engine with decent throttle response. Engine and exhaust sound is nice and appropriate for this type of car although if I was buying one I would definitely spend the extra money for the powerful 5.0 engine. The bad. The suspension is a little to bouncy and firm at the same time. Its not sorted out real well. The 10 speed transmission is not great and not terrible. It lunges a little at low speeds and the shifts when on part throttle are a little unrefined, Mushy and harsher shifts than other well sorted cars. Over all a pleasant car with a lot of bang for the buck but not for me. Maybe the I would feel differently about the 5.0. The car I drive it own for reference is a BMW 435IX that has been tuned and slightly modified.
Absolute beast
Car runs great rides great looks great.. what else is their!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related 2019 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020