Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
EcoBoost Performance Packageyes
Enhanced Security Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Equipment Group 101Ayes
Wheel & Stripe Packageyes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Linersyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room45.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
18" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/Low-Gloss Ebony Black Painted Pocketsyes
19" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Mini Spare Wheel and Tireyes
19" x 9.0" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Measurements
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight3542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.3 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Royal Crimson Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Ceramic, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
