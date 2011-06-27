Used 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
Loving this car!
I think I got the last Mustang convertible left in the state of Texas having the color I wanted [Royal Crimson], with the equipment [Ecoboost, auto trans., navigation] & packages [Pony, Smart & Safe] I wanted, & nothing that I did not want & wasn't willing to pay for. I was glad to have found it [Thanks, Edmunds!] & willing to drive to the dealership [Auto Nation Ford] in Arlington, TX, to see it, drive it, & trade for it. I wasn't sure I'd be happy without the V-6 engine I had on my previous Mustangs, but I've no complaints with the Ecoboost 4. Plenty of power, 10-speed automatic, & good gas mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best value in its class
I've owned convertibles since I was 16 years of age and I am now in my 70's. This Mustang GT by far delivers the most bang for the buck. I traded a 2016 Mustang 3.7 liter w/16k for this 5.0 GT. Initial cost difference was over $16k which is why I chose the V6 three years ago but having now owned them both, the price difference seems justified. The GT is far superior in every department where there is an actual difference - both cars are woefully lacking in usable rear seat legroom, as in ZERO. At just under $52 grand the GT performs as well or better than cars priced more than $20 grand higher. Controls are easy use and the instrumentation is easy to read. Seats are firm but comfortable and at six-foot-six there is ample front seat leg room as well as enough headroom with the top raised to see out of the windscreen. For a 460 HP engine the fuel economy is remarkable; I'm averaging about 18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway on 87 octane. My 2011 Dodge Challenger Hemi RT winter ride couldn't get past 13/19 and had far less performance. The navigation is easy to use although voice command selections must be exact. The climate controlled seats are superb. Like every car I've ever owned with rain-sensitive wipers (probably 8 or 9) this one is no better, the wipers have a mind of their own when it rains. The adaptive cruise control safety package is an absolute must have option, allows the use of cruise even in moderately heavy traffic conditions and keeps the distance between you and the car in front at a manageable distance at all times. The trunk is very large but the opening small enough to make loading large objects challenging. Raising and lowering the top is a breeze, but it would be nice if you could do it at speeds in excess of the 3 mph maximum limit the system is set for. The new 10-speed automatic transmission is a huge improvement over the 6-speed it replaced, but using the paddle shifters with a 10-speed is way more work than its worth and the Sport mode holds the lower gears so long that it drastically affects the fuel mileage. Styling is a great mix of beauty & function with rear visibility with the top raised better than anything else I looked at. Interior is pleasant and not gaudy like the Camaro - which was so ugly it didn't even matter how the car drove. I'm not particularly brand loyal but we have purchased 5 new Fords since 2012 -two Mustangs and three Edges - and all have performed well with lower maintenance costs than the previous premium brands we owned before. Performance cars are definitely a personal choice based on many factors that have nothing to do with practical choices, but the Mustang GT is worthy of serious consideration when looking at cars between $50 and $80K.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ruby Vaby
This is a high performance car that requires total control with concentration a must at all times. This car should not be purchased by people in poor health as it requires agility to get in and out all the time. A very good performer on the road. Ford has done an excellent job. The Ecoboost really drives close to a V-8 engine. A tribute to Ford Engineering.
- Performance
Everything it's supposed to be
This is probably the most upscale, best performing Mustang Ford has offered. It could easily be a Thunderbird if there was a market for it. It's fast - really fast. Puts my 1968 Mustang 390GT to shame (as I remember it). Only improvement I can think of is that I would like more control over the stiffness of the ride. I'd like to use the "sport" suspension with the engine calibration of the sport setting, but still be in normal." (Something like my 1989 CougarXR-7 - a switch on the console.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car at a reasonable price
This is a fun car to ride with the top down. Lots of power with the automatic and turbo 4 cylinder. Maintenance is low compared to foreign made convertibles. Air conditioned and heated seats are a plus, especially with black leather on warm summer days.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner