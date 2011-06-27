Used 2018 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Curator , 04/27/2019 GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned convertibles since I was 16 years of age and I am now in my 70's. This Mustang GT by far delivers the most bang for the buck. I traded a 2016 Mustang 3.7 liter w/16k for this 5.0 GT. Initial cost difference was over $16k which is why I chose the V6 three years ago but having now owned them both, the price difference seems justified. The GT is far superior in every department where there is an actual difference - both cars are woefully lacking in usable rear seat legroom, as in ZERO. At just under $52 grand the GT performs as well or better than cars priced more than $20 grand higher. Controls are easy use and the instrumentation is easy to read. Seats are firm but comfortable and at six-foot-six there is ample front seat leg room as well as enough headroom with the top raised to see out of the windscreen. For a 460 HP engine the fuel economy is remarkable; I'm averaging about 18 mpg city and 24 mpg highway on 87 octane. My 2011 Dodge Challenger Hemi RT winter ride couldn't get past 13/19 and had far less performance. The navigation is easy to use although voice command selections must be exact. The climate controlled seats are superb. Like every car I've ever owned with rain-sensitive wipers (probably 8 or 9) this one is no better, the wipers have a mind of their own when it rains. The adaptive cruise control safety package is an absolute must have option, allows the use of cruise even in moderately heavy traffic conditions and keeps the distance between you and the car in front at a manageable distance at all times. The trunk is very large but the opening small enough to make loading large objects challenging. Raising and lowering the top is a breeze, but it would be nice if you could do it at speeds in excess of the 3 mph maximum limit the system is set for. The new 10-speed automatic transmission is a huge improvement over the 6-speed it replaced, but using the paddle shifters with a 10-speed is way more work than its worth and the Sport mode holds the lower gears so long that it drastically affects the fuel mileage. Styling is a great mix of beauty & function with rear visibility with the top raised better than anything else I looked at. Interior is pleasant and not gaudy like the Camaro - which was so ugly it didn't even matter how the car drove. I'm not particularly brand loyal but we have purchased 5 new Fords since 2012 -two Mustangs and three Edges - and all have performed well with lower maintenance costs than the previous premium brands we owned before. Performance cars are definitely a personal choice based on many factors that have nothing to do with practical choices, but the Mustang GT is worthy of serious consideration when looking at cars between $50 and $80K.