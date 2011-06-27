  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Mustang GT Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower435 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,895
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Enhanced Security Packageyes
GT Performance Packageyes
Black Accent Packageyes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Premier Trim w/Color Accent Groupyes
California Specialyes
Equipment Group 400Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,895
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,895
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,895
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,895
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,895
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,895
19" x 8.5" Dark Stainless Premium Paint Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 9.0" Foundry Black Painted/Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
WeatherShield Full Vehicle Cover w/California Special Logoyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Optional GT Performance Package Wheel Finishyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
18" Foundry Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume92.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Competition Orange
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Yellow Jacket, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Red Line, leather
  • Dark Saddle, leather
  • Dark Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,895
All season tiresyes
235/50R W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
