Used 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Mustang
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/480.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Torque320 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,645
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Enhanced Security Packageyes
EcoBoost Performance Packageyes
Premier Trim w/Color Accent Groupyes
Pony Packageyes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Wheel & Stripe Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,645
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,645
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,645
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Recaro Leather Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,645
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,645
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room30.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,645
20" x 9.0" Foundry Black Painted/Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Spoiler Deleteyes
18" Foundry Black Painted Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Over-the-Top Racing Stripeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3532 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume98.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Guard Metallic
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
  • Competition Orange
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Race Red
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Yellow Jacket, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ceramic, leather
  • Red Line, leather
  • Red Line, leather
  • Dark Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,645
All season tiresyes
235/50R W tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
