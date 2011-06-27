Used 2011 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great bang for the buck! jimmbbo , 03/23/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I drove the Challenger, Camaro and Mustang. The Dodge was a slug, and the Camaro drove well, but felt excessively claustrophobic, and its lines never "sang" to me as did the 'stang. I was hooked. After 25000 miles in my Sterling Gray 5.0 GT with 6 speed manual I still REALLY enjoy driving it. Every time I get in it after a couple of days away, it's like an eager puppy that wants to go out and romp - with 412 HP. Great bang for the buck! Report Abuse

Kona Blue Convertable "Early School Mustan , 08/26/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My wife & I rented a 2010 Mustang convertible to drive from Kentucky to the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen in early August. That rental proved a stronger sales tool than any dealership could ever provide. When reading the features of the 2011 model, we decided they far outweighed any price savings obtainable from a 2010 year end deal. We love the styling, peppy V-6 305 hp with smooth sounding dual stainless steel exhausts. The sync system takes a little adopting to. My short drives to/from work a a real joy; whenever the top is down. Evening drives with the top down are exhilarating! Report Abuse

What a blast! David , 11/02/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is the base v6 convertible. Only option is the 6 speed auto. All the positives in the reviews are spot-on. This car is sensational! The negatives I've read don't even apply (at least to me). My 6,1" son has sat in the back - with the driver's seat in normal position (I am 6'). He said he wouldn't want to sit there all day, but even a couple hours would be fine. That was a surprise - I thought the back seat was just for the insurance companies. I have only 1,000 miles on the car (had it for 2 wks) - and got 30 mpg on a 90 minute trip the other day. And that included an - ahem - acceleration test on the highway. A blast to drive, and that's with the top up. Top down - fantastic! Report Abuse

2011 Mustang galonahorse67 , 08/01/2011 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Recently purchased a used 2011 Mustang Convertible w/ 22k. Like the look, but extremely unhappy with the quality of some interior parts as well as the Ford 3/36 Bumper to Bumper warranty. First thing wrong is my 6-way power drivers seat makes a terrible noise and moves very slow to not at all at times and Ford says that because it still works they will not replace it so play with it until it goes out. Has an engine or tranny hesitation, then the radio buttons on the steering wheel have the paint chipping off and the tan convertible top shows the black grease everytime you put it down. I am no kid and am not hard on my baby but very disappointed in the car and Ford. Report Abuse