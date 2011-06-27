Used 2004 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Nothing I'd rather drive Mike , 01/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ford got it right 7 years ago with the 03-04 Terminator Cobra. I've owned several pony cars before finally finding the right Cobra last year. All I can say is wow. Great looks, I love the heat extractors and the SVT wheels. Great sound, from the low growl of the exhaust to the turbine scream of the Eaton supercharger. Great drive, the car puts it's power down nicley, handles much better than a 3600 lb nose heavy car should. After a new supercharger pulley and an exhaust, these will truly terminate almost anything else on the road. I'm making 460hp to the wheels. 2010 Camaro? Ha! Report Abuse

Vette Killer Big Dom , 02/18/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Spend 10 to 15 thousand dollars less than a Corvette and you are still destroying it. With this car, I have walked stock vettes by car lengths and had great battles with Z06's. This automobile is indeed the best bang for the buck ever!! Report Abuse

MystiChrome rex , 04/30/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Love this car, great looks, performance, and ride. Mileage Ok if you can stay out of the blower. Never been back to thedealer. Report Abuse

What do you expect Big Mike , 03/31/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I picked this car up used for a little over $20k. I've put 14,000 miles on it and loved every minute of it. This car puts a smile on my face every time I sit behind the wheel. It gets horrible gas mileage and that's O.K. After all, it is a 400 hp sports car. The accomodations are a little tight for a big guy like myself (6'4" and 280 lbs.) but that's ok too. It's worth being able to drive a car in this price range that will kick anything in it's path that is standard factory issue. After all, isn't that why we drive these cars? This is definitely the best alternative for those of us who can't afford $30-$35k for a Corvette or M3. You really can't go wrong with this car! Report Abuse