Used 2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Premium Consumer Reviews

Bought in 2018 - only 4,700 miles Lee , 08/29/2018 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful A true classic, I has lucky to find a 2004 Mach 1 with less than 5kmi (in Competition Orange). My first car was a 1969 Mach 1 in high school. So this is coming full circle for me. I have owned a 1985 GT, and a 1993 Cobra as well. The power on the Mach 1 is good, even by today's standards. The very low gearing makes it feel faster, but you really need 6 gears, as the drop between 4th and 5th is ridiculous, and does limit the fun factor and usability. The springs are very stiff, 600lb/in F, 250lb/in rear, verses the GT's 450lb/in F for example. The stiff springs, with the factory installed subframe connectors, AND stiff Tokico gas shocks, make for a punishing ride on the crappy roads we have in the US now. But the payoff is the amazingly tight handling. Very rewarding. The other obvious drawback is the horribly notchy shifter/transmission. My car has the Steeda shifter, so it removes the factory sloppiness, but the 1985 to ~2010 Tremec transmissions were just horrible, as far as refinement goes. Of course the best thing about the Mach 1 is the looks, just tremendous, and what makes it complete is the shaker hood. This great heritage touch is the reason they are so popular then and now. Back to the engine for a moment, since this was a Mach1-only engine, never used in another car, make it another reason for continued favor and collectabilty. And the 5-speed cars also get a forged crank, with a much higher redline of 6,700 rpm. So in summary, the Looks, Handling, & Engine make the 2003-2004 Mach 1 a forever classic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still one happy customer @ 90000 miles. George , 12/27/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'm 55, after lifting the hood, I went for my checkbook. I was looking for a V-8 Mustang but not this orange beast I bought. Looking out from behind the shaker hood in the drivers seat and "feeling" the freaky sound of the machine is the only way to go. The only car worth driving period. I went slow for 100 miles, next few hundred broke it in at many, many, redline shifts to get it used to me. It loves it, nothing has broken and I've got almost 100K on it now. Why stop driving it at 26mpg? Just put on some Blizzaks! Giddyup. Report Abuse

Ford does make quality vehicles emach1 , 06/01/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Before getting the Mach1, I despised Fords and believed I would never buy one. The Mach1 was too good looking and fast to pass up. Its 40th anniversary emblems with its hood scoop and awesome rims turned heads. Its performance is great as well, but you pay for it in terms of gas mileage. Since owning the Mach1, I have not had anything go wrong. At worst, the interior dashboard and fixtures are cheap and quality but not something that cannot be replaced. Tires are costly but that is one of the costs anticipated when purchasing a high performance car. This is one vehicle Report Abuse

03 cobra terry a miracl;e , 08/27/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Will Smash a smile all over your face on awinding road . it is corvette medicine. Report Abuse