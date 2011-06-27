Used 2003 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly an excellent car
I never had much faith in ford. I tend to like the Japanese and German automobiles. I have owned 2 Taurus and 2 Explorers. I was in a position where I needed a car. This little mustang ended up being in my price range. Purchased at 153k mi this car performs quite well. I travel regularly from California to Las Vegas and Arizona. This car 6k mi and a month and half later, it has not let me down. It's cheap to fill up and averages 28.4 mpg Hwy and 24.1 City. Tho it lacks the power I'm use to in my bmw it compensates for it in fuel cost & gas mileage. Very fun to drive and handles quite well for an American car.
Sonic Blue GT
Bought this car in June 05 with 12k miles. Now has 115K miles. Mildly modded with CAI, exhaust, short shifter, MACH1 shocks, Ford C-Springs, white face gauges. Only repairs are front brake calipers (self-inflicted SCCA racing casualty) and alternator and battery...and four sets of tires. Consistently gets 25-26 mpg on highway. I want to get a new car but can't find anything that I like better than this one.
Tough to beat these old Mustangs for cheap fun!
Traded my 2002 Honda Civic sedan with just over 220k miles even up for this car (with 125k miles) about a year ago and couldn't be happier with my decision. Mustangs (and American cars in general) get a bad rap for being unreliable, but I've had no issues with mine whatsoever other than minor interior squeaks and rattles which is more likely than not due to the fact the car was owned by someone who lived on a dirt road waaaay off the beaten path in WY. The Civic on the other hand not only blew a head gasket at 200k, it constantly needed minor repairs like power lock solenoids, power window motors, alternator, wheel bearings etc. It's funny, no one ever gave me crap for driving a Civic with 115hp but not a week goes by that someone doesn't comment about how slow my V6 Mustang must be with 80 more horsepower...in reality the car is plenty powerful for normal driving and unlike the Civic I rarely have to downshift to climb hills even at altitude in the mountains. Is it a race car? No, but it's fun to drive and handles far better than a Civic although mine does have adjustable Tokico shocks, 2" drop springs and 18" wheels (all included in the original deal). Also, the Civic definitely did better on fuel in town but my highway MPG really isn't much different (both cars are 5 speed manual) probably because it doesn't need to constantly be downshifted to go up hills. I do miss having a usable back seat since the Mustang back seat has almost no leg or head room although the seats themselves are actually pretty comfortable. Long story short, if you're looking for an inexpensive, fun, good looking and (so far for me anyway) reliable car this would be a good pick.
Beauty And The Beast
It's great. I got it before I graduated. However I did the mpg myself and I found mine only got 18 mpg in the city. That might just be my Mustang though. Compared to other sport cars that's good. The comfort is great, I feel more comfortable in it than other cars. The car has great control and feels like I'm going 20 when I'm going 60.
Love My 'Stang
I bought it used in 2004 with 29k miles on it. It is fun to drive, has decent gas mileage, (mostly drive it around town), and I have had only two repairs. The windshield washer pump went out shortly after purchase, but the dealer fixed it for free and the alternator had to be replaced in Nov. 2007. Other than that, it has been trouble free. My husband is 6'1" and feels very cramped when riding in it, but I'm 5'1" and it's great for me. Not made for 4 people to sit comfortably in it. Would recommend it to anyone looking for a sporty, good looking car at a reasonable price. The only Ford car I would buy! Both kids want it when I get tired of it, they might be in for a long wait....
