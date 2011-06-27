Used 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

I LOVE my SVT Cobra!!!!!! Joy , 10/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful WARNING--THIS IS A GIRL REVIEW!!!!!!! I Do NOT Even Pretend to Know About Cars!!!! This is just my Opinion Of My Car, Which I Adore!!!!! First of all, it Growls!!!!! I love getting in this car, turning the ignition, and listening to the engine go...Grrrowwl! This is the way a car should sound. Secondly, it GOES!!!!!!! Complete stop to 60 MPH quick. Going 65 and need to go MUCH faster, no prob. And.....it does it with class. I LOVE the way it corners! Smooth as a babies sweet rear-end! Also, I really appreciate the easiness of the stick shift. It is logical, quick, and there is no question--- ever, of which gear you are in. Done. I love it. Report Abuse

2001COBRA CONVERTIBLE REVIEW R T BROWN , 02/17/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Cora Convertible offers superior acceleration with reasonable economy-21 miles per gallon average. Has outstanding ride and handling characteristics. No other convertible offers this much power and value. Reliability has been superior over the first 27000 miles. No mechanical problems. Just start it and drive with a big smile on your face as you listen to the rumble of that DOHC V8 turn into a snarl as you approach 7000 RPM! Report Abuse

I will never buy a ford again. NoCobra , 02/26/2002 4 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had nothing but trouble with this car. Heres a summary... 0 miles: exact same squeaking sound coming from the plastic vent behind the hood that my 99 6cyl Mustang had and squealing brakes and rattling steering 5000: shift knob broke loose. 16000: the plastic handle on the inside of the driver's door broke off 18000: the keyless entry system has stopped working about half the time. Report Abuse

Awesome! Arjun Patel , 07/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great for school. All arounder. Cheap, affordable, good ride. Report Abuse