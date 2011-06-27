  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2001 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Mustang
5(66%)4(19%)3(6%)2(6%)1(3%)
4.4
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,611 - $3,631
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I LOVE my SVT Cobra!!!!!!

Joy, 10/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

WARNING--THIS IS A GIRL REVIEW!!!!!!! I Do NOT Even Pretend to Know About Cars!!!! This is just my Opinion Of My Car, Which I Adore!!!!! First of all, it Growls!!!!! I love getting in this car, turning the ignition, and listening to the engine go...Grrrowwl! This is the way a car should sound. Secondly, it GOES!!!!!!! Complete stop to 60 MPH quick. Going 65 and need to go MUCH faster, no prob. And.....it does it with class. I LOVE the way it corners! Smooth as a babies sweet rear-end! Also, I really appreciate the easiness of the stick shift. It is logical, quick, and there is no question--- ever, of which gear you are in. Done. I love it.

Report Abuse

2001COBRA CONVERTIBLE REVIEW

R T BROWN, 02/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Cora Convertible offers superior acceleration with reasonable economy-21 miles per gallon average. Has outstanding ride and handling characteristics. No other convertible offers this much power and value. Reliability has been superior over the first 27000 miles. No mechanical problems. Just start it and drive with a big smile on your face as you listen to the rumble of that DOHC V8 turn into a snarl as you approach 7000 RPM!

Report Abuse

I will never buy a ford again.

NoCobra, 02/26/2002
4 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had nothing but trouble with this car. Heres a summary... 0 miles: exact same squeaking sound coming from the plastic vent behind the hood that my 99 6cyl Mustang had and squealing brakes and rattling steering 5000: shift knob broke loose. 16000: the plastic handle on the inside of the driver's door broke off 18000: the keyless entry system has stopped working about half the time.

Report Abuse

Awesome!

Arjun Patel, 07/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great for school. All arounder. Cheap, affordable, good ride.

Report Abuse

You got to own one!

Eddy Steven, 08/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

After having owned numerous Mustangs dating back to a classic 1965, the 2001 Cobra is the best Mustang Ford has ever made. With 320 hp it is a blast to drive and the independent rear suspension is great for handling and ride quality.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles