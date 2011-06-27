Used 2001 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Fun MatthewICADC , 06/23/2004 9 of 10 people found this review helpful With a few easy modifications adding up to 335 hp and 3:7:3 gears, this GT is the fastest, quickest fun ride I have ever owned! There's nothing better than feeling the wind in my hair while rocking out to my favorite tunes in this reliable rockship on a perfect spring/summer day or evening! Report Abuse

I'm happy with my choice the real deal , 05/26/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had been shopping around for convertibles and one day I happened to stumble upon this one. I'm glad I went with this car because it was probably the best convertible with a decent amount of performance I've come across for my price range. I have an automatic model and prefer a manual transmission but because this car is so much fun to drive and it's my daily driver, I don't mind not having control of the gears. I've only had the car for less than a week and bought it with 86000 miles so I can't say much about reliability. It eats gas up in the city but you have to kind of expect that from a V8. Report Abuse

Good car for the money Da Bomb , 07/11/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over a year now and I love it. It is fun to drive and gets respectable gas mileage for what it is. However, I have had several non-engine related mechanical issues. I have had to replace all 4 power windows this year, and my Mach CD player broke and is expensive to fix. I have also had to fix the power window switch. But the engine has been flawless. If you want a simple fun convertible, I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Great Car Ron , 08/25/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the car used with 65k miles. It was in great shape with exception of the leather driver seat and a small leak from the power steering hose. The leak never materialized to anything and the seat continued to deteriorate. That's the worst of it. Otherwise it was reliable, fast, and very fun. The gas mileage was better than my mini van. I did sell it, but wish I didn't. It was a great car. Report Abuse