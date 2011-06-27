Used 1994 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
LASER DREAM
A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.
question
I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler
230,000 Original motor & Counting
I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!
An Overall Good Car
I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.
Mighty Mustang
I bought this car new, actually drove it off the showroom floor. I now have just over 238,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. The only things I have done to it other than normal maintenance, is a new top after 13 years, (mostly garage kept) a fuel pump, and a distributor stator. What a great car! It's now over 21 years old and I hope to have it for another 21 years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1994 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge