Used 1994 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

LASER DREAM BRAD , 03/21/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.

question dinkydiana , 01/28/2011 25 of 28 people found this review helpful I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler

230,000 Original motor & Counting The Professor , 07/28/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!

An Overall Good Car Mackdaddy_j , 08/20/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.