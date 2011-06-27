  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Mustang
5(50%)4(43%)3(5%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.4
56 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,261 - $2,935
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

LASER DREAM

BRAD, 03/21/2002
A real head-turner. 8 years old and no problems. Excellent paint and soft top.

question

dinkydiana, 01/28/2011
I have the opportunity to buy a 94 stang for 1400 with 130000is this a smart idea for me to do? it works great, the person bought a new stang so is why offering this one. one owner. it is red with the racing stripes and a spoiler

230,000 Original motor & Counting

The Professor, 07/28/2009
I have owned my GT since 1997 arguably the most reliable American made car I have ever owned and that Ford has deisgned and manufactured. I have replace clutch and pressure plate and brakes. regular oil changes and I bought it with 15,000 miles on the odometer it now has 230,000 and counting never replaced engine;it still turns head and can still giddyup!

An Overall Good Car

Mackdaddy_j, 08/20/2005
I have had very good luck with mine with the exception of the head gasket. Car gets very good gas mileage for a V6, although it is not very powerful in return.

Mighty Mustang

Kevin D. Steel, 09/26/2015
GT 2dr Convertible
I bought this car new, actually drove it off the showroom floor. I now have just over 238,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. The only things I have done to it other than normal maintenance, is a new top after 13 years, (mostly garage kept) a fuel pump, and a distributor stator. What a great car! It's now over 21 years old and I hope to have it for another 21 years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles