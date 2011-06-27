  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Mustang
4.4
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A weak pony, but a pony nontheless!

dburkland1028, 04/23/2011
I bought this car from it's original owner for $1200 with only 98k miles on it. It was my first car and at 15, I was in love at first site. Mine was the 4 cylinder with the automatic and it was the most reliable car I've owned yet, even beating out my 91 Accord (chalk one up for America!). I was proud of my Stang and babied it. I kept up with it and made sure it was maintained. The paint never chipped or faded and the styling is classic and unique. The 4 cylinder was fairly weak, but got about 30 mpg highway and 26 in the city. My biggest complaint was the lack of a single cup holder in the entire car! What was Ford thinking?

My Review

Fadedgirl, 03/27/2010
I got this car for my 16th birthday! It is the most amazing car ever! But the gas mileage is poor. And the transmission had to be rebuilt! But overall. I love my car. P. S. I get a lot of head turning driving down the street!

Stuck in the middle.

davey_t16, 10/29/2011
Got this as my first hot rod at 17 after having two trucks and a jeep... Convertible model, was great but had some problems with the weak roof motor. Car had good take off and the 5.0 was impressive but the top end could have been better. Transmission shifted hard but held up til I hit 180k. Handled decent, gas mileage about run of the mill for the type of car. The car was babied but after I hit 80k I had some serious problems. The transmissions in these things are not built tough; car has some wiring and temp control issues. Engine seemed like it was made a lil cheap for standards. Fun cruiser though, sharp looking ride; my favorite of the pony bodies.

Four Cyllinder

Four Cyllinder, 09/16/2007
This was my first new car. like a fool I chose automatic. With a 2.3 liter four cyllinder automatic and 3.73 axle it took 13 seconds to reach 60 MPH. The bright red paint faded after, only, three months and the, standard, sunroof starting leaking after two years. Since I had 100000 miles on it in two years it was not covered under warranty. Other than that, I did 200000 miles in five years, doing nothing, more, to the engine and transmission than changing the oil. Although the engine was mint the buyer bought it for a body for his 5.0 engine. There has, not, been a single time I've added oil to it, once again, 200000 miles.

Fox on the Run

reefblue, 07/02/2010
I bought the car in 97 in stock/unmolested condition. When I bought the car I intended to leave it stock, but like so many others, that approach didn't last long. Started with aftermarket exhaust, gears, pulleys, and progressively replaced the intake, cam, heads, and then a supercharger. Despite being heavily modified, the car has been quite reliable and beau coup fun. I left the exterior stock [ extreme sleeper ] and the car came fully loaded, save cd player. The color is reef blue, a one time hue that is beautiful. The car has become automotive history and is criminally fast.

