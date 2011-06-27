Used 1992 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Awesome ,afordable, fun
I have owned my 1992 5.0L mustang for 5 years know and I have yet to have any mechanical problem except for a blown fuse. My parents Mercedes adn toyota 4- runner had more problems then my stang. Besides the lack of putting extra money in this vechile i's a blast to drive and anybody who has owned a Mustang know anybody else who owns one will give you props or a head nod when you drive around them. (Mustang Love) Anyway I just wanted to say I love my Mustang and you will Love your too!!!
modern muscle car
This is the best example of a modern muscle car of this time period. The parts are very easy to find and farily inexpensive. This is definitely a bang- for-the-buck car.
Great Car
I bought this '92 LX 5.0 in November. This car has been rock solid. Everyone notices a nice body. The T5 is a good tranny but I would recommend a Tremec for any hard drivers. The 5.0 will throw you back into your seat. With a 2.73 rear end I manage to get about 21 mpg combined driving and I've gotten up to 26 mpg on a 600 mile trip. Not a performance gear but good for a daily driver.
Good Fun Car
I bought this Mustang a few years ago. It has brought me years of driving pleasure, I wouldn't dream of parting with it. The fuel pump went out a few months after purchasing it but other than that the car has been flawless.
Modded '92 GT hatch
This is the best and nicest car I've owned to date. Sure, it has a few upgrades, but that's also what makes this car amazing. It has an incredibly large aftermarket that supplies Mustang enthusiasts with high quality yet affordable parts. My GT came with: Cobra intake manifold/Cobra 65mm throttle body, headers, catted h pipe, catback, lowered, welded subframe connectors, upper/lower HD rear control arms, Tokiko shocks, short throw shifter, HD clutch, 3.55 gears, MSD 6A ignition, more. These mods made it handle like it's on rails, and beat EVOs and SRT-4s whenever I feel like it.
