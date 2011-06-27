Used 1992 Ford Mustang Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Awesome ,afordable, fun Bigpapa , 08/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my 1992 5.0L mustang for 5 years know and I have yet to have any mechanical problem except for a blown fuse. My parents Mercedes adn toyota 4- runner had more problems then my stang. Besides the lack of putting extra money in this vechile i's a blast to drive and anybody who has owned a Mustang know anybody else who owns one will give you props or a head nod when you drive around them. (Mustang Love) Anyway I just wanted to say I love my Mustang and you will Love your too!!! Report Abuse

modern muscle car slow&poor , 11/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best example of a modern muscle car of this time period. The parts are very easy to find and farily inexpensive. This is definitely a bang- for-the-buck car. Report Abuse

Great Car Fabrizio , 06/28/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this '92 LX 5.0 in November. This car has been rock solid. Everyone notices a nice body. The T5 is a good tranny but I would recommend a Tremec for any hard drivers. The 5.0 will throw you back into your seat. With a 2.73 rear end I manage to get about 21 mpg combined driving and I've gotten up to 26 mpg on a 600 mile trip. Not a performance gear but good for a daily driver. Report Abuse

Good Fun Car timocephusIII , 06/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this Mustang a few years ago. It has brought me years of driving pleasure, I wouldn't dream of parting with it. The fuel pump went out a few months after purchasing it but other than that the car has been flawless. Report Abuse