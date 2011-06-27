Used 1992 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/338.8 mi.231.0/338.8 mi.231.0/338.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4200 rpm225 hp @ 4200 rpm225 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.no
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.35.7 in.no
Rear hip Room47.1 in.47.1 in.no
Rear leg room30.7 in.30.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.no
Measurements
Length179.6 in.179.6 in.179.6 in.
Curb weight3069 lbs.3144 lbs.3365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.2 cu.ft.12.2 cu.ft.6.4 cu.ft.
Height52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
