Used 1992 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
baby Stang '92 LX Convertible
I purchased my Stang in Sept. 2004 for a weekend driver. I am very pleased with the 2.3l. I have replaced the stock rims with a set of 17 inch Cobra R wheels with 245/45/17 tires on them. Have entered it in a couple car shows so far. I will purchase another Mustang if this one ever wears out. Good driver. Gets lots of looks on the road,
Awesome ,afordable, fun
I have owned my 1992 5.0L mustang for 5 years know and I have yet to have any mechanical problem except for a blown fuse. My parents Mercedes adn toyota 4- runner had more problems then my stang. Besides the lack of putting extra money in this vechile i's a blast to drive and anybody who has owned a Mustang know anybody else who owns one will give you props or a head nod when you drive around them. (Mustang Love) Anyway I just wanted to say I love my Mustang and you will Love your too!!!
Fast and Reliable
This is the second Mustang I have owned, the first being an '86 LX 5.0. Both cars are very similar and I have over 180,000 on each. They are rock solid reliable until about 160k mi when the TFI ($45), Heater Core ($40), and Water Pump ($45) should be changed. At 170k, you're looking at a rebuilt trans ($750). The engine and heads should exceed 200k mi. Struts and springs hold up well past 200k mi. The car easily revs past 5500 rpm and while the 220hp is matched by many modern cars, the 215lb/ft of torque at 4000rpm is not matched by many. Since torque is felt and HP seen, the fun is in the gobs of low-end torque.
My Dream Car
Had to wait 14 years to find my dream car but this is it. I wanted one when I graduated HS in '92 now I found one with 58,000 miles and in perfect condition. Great American car.
modern muscle car
This is the best example of a modern muscle car of this time period. The parts are very easy to find and farily inexpensive. This is definitely a bang- for-the-buck car.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 1992 Ford Mustang info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020