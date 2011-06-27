  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Mustang SVT Cobra
5.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cobra

SlotrHous, 03/14/2004
I bought my 94 cobra and love it. Its a bit heavy, but it is a great car all around...

Love my Cobra

hdbd1, 01/10/2004
I love the power of this Cobra. It has yet to be out run on the 1/4 mile drag strip in my home town. The different design on the rear spoiler is neat and I like the wheels that came on this year model. The interior was well ahead of it's time. I love the Mach 460 sound system!!

