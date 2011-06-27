Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Coupe Consumer Reviews

hdbd1 , 01/10/2004

I love the power of this Cobra. It has yet to be out run on the 1/4 mile drag strip in my home town. The different design on the rear spoiler is neat and I like the wheels that came on this year model. The interior was well ahead of it's time. I love the Mach 460 sound system!!