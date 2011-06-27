Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Wagon Consumer Reviews

Most Comfortable Car Ever wspringer , 12/09/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made. Report Abuse

The Blue Beast loscroce , 01/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Complete pleasure to drive. Storage is unbelievable. It can handle anything I throw at it. Who needs a pickup when this car serves all needs. Report Abuse

Original Owner Jimmy , 08/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I ordered my 1991 LX wagon February of 1990, because Ford was no longer building the 1990 model year. I took delivery on May 30, 1990. I am the original owner and the car has been primally used for family vacations, first towing a 16-foot camping trailer and now a 24-foot travel trailer. The car was ordered with factory towing package and has more than 40,000 miles towing. The car is still original, having replaced only the transmission output seal, power steering pump seal, fan clutch, and premium sound radio since purchased new. Regular service has been performed per the owners manual. The car is very comfortable, quite and power is adequate whether towing or driving solo. Report Abuse

My Vic is Awesome Brian , 07/19/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Crown Victoria in 2000 for $500. I can't remeber the actual original mileage, but it was high. I still own this car today, with over 250,000 miles on it. I have done everything in this car, to include towing and it has never let me down. I am ready to put a new transmission and a rebuilt engine into this wonderful vehicle, and have it repainted. That is how much I have enjoyed this car! Report Abuse