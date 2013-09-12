Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made.

Read more