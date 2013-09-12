Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford LTD Crown Victoria searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Ford LTD Crown Victoria
Read recent reviews for the Ford LTD Crown Victoria
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.112 Reviews
Report abuse
wspringer,12/09/2013
This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made.