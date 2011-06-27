  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Ford LTD Crown Victoria for Sale
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,679
Used LTD Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes to the 1991 Crown Victoria.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria.

5(25%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.1
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most Comfortable Car Ever
wspringer,12/09/2013
This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made.
The Blue Beast
loscroce,01/07/2010
Complete pleasure to drive. Storage is unbelievable. It can handle anything I throw at it. Who needs a pickup when this car serves all needs.
Original Owner
Jimmy,08/27/2009
I ordered my 1991 LX wagon February of 1990, because Ford was no longer building the 1990 model year. I took delivery on May 30, 1990. I am the original owner and the car has been primally used for family vacations, first towing a 16-foot camping trailer and now a 24-foot travel trailer. The car was ordered with factory towing package and has more than 40,000 miles towing. The car is still original, having replaced only the transmission output seal, power steering pump seal, fan clutch, and premium sound radio since purchased new. Regular service has been performed per the owners manual. The car is very comfortable, quite and power is adequate whether towing or driving solo.
Don't buy this one
Casey,01/09/2006
Car is slow as a slug. Geo metros are faster. It is terrible on gas. Averaged 15-17 on the highway without lead foot. Pretty reliable. Comfortable, steering too sensitive, feels like it "floats". Can't corner at speeds over 15mph. Huge trunk. Ugly dash and everything else. Useless power antenna.
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria

Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Overview

The Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria is offered in the following submodels: LTD Crown Victoria Sedan, LTD Crown Victoria Wagon. Available styles include Country Squire LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Wagon, 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, Country Squire 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

