1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,679
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes to the 1991 Crown Victoria.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wspringer,12/09/2013
This is THE most comfortable car I have ever driven. Sure it is old, but it still has great build quality. There is almost no plastic on it. Nearly everything is metal and chrome. The front bench seat is like a couch, and the velour upholstery is very comfortable. It is also a reliable vehicle; I have never had it not start. The V8 has pretty good power, and it goes well in the snow for being rear-wheel drive. There is plenty of room inside for the family, or for cargo if you fold the seats down. This is the best car ever made.
loscroce,01/07/2010
Complete pleasure to drive. Storage is unbelievable. It can handle anything I throw at it. Who needs a pickup when this car serves all needs.
Jimmy,08/27/2009
I ordered my 1991 LX wagon February of 1990, because Ford was no longer building the 1990 model year. I took delivery on May 30, 1990. I am the original owner and the car has been primally used for family vacations, first towing a 16-foot camping trailer and now a 24-foot travel trailer. The car was ordered with factory towing package and has more than 40,000 miles towing. The car is still original, having replaced only the transmission output seal, power steering pump seal, fan clutch, and premium sound radio since purchased new. Regular service has been performed per the owners manual. The car is very comfortable, quite and power is adequate whether towing or driving solo.
Casey,01/09/2006
Car is slow as a slug. Geo metros are faster. It is terrible on gas. Averaged 15-17 on the highway without lead foot. Pretty reliable. Comfortable, steering too sensitive, feels like it "floats". Can't corner at speeds over 15mph. Huge trunk. Ugly dash and everything else. Useless power antenna.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford LTD Crown Victoria features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
