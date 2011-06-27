Used 2014 Ford Fusion Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Fusion Sedan
Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,068*
Total Cash Price
$14,338
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,400*
Total Cash Price
$11,290
S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,068*
Total Cash Price
$14,338
Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,240*
Total Cash Price
$12,419
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,234
|$340
|$2,337
|$542
|$2,526
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,015
|Financing
|$771
|$620
|$460
|$287
|$104
|$2,242
|Depreciation
|$3,715
|$1,421
|$1,251
|$1,109
|$996
|$8,491
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,616
|$5,690
|$7,546
|$5,646
|$7,569
|$36,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$972
|$268
|$1,840
|$427
|$1,989
|$5,496
|Repairs
|$452
|$523
|$612
|$714
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$635
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$799
|Financing
|$607
|$488
|$362
|$226
|$82
|$1,765
|Depreciation
|$2,925
|$1,119
|$985
|$873
|$784
|$6,686
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,572
|$4,480
|$5,942
|$4,446
|$5,960
|$28,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$1,234
|$340
|$2,337
|$542
|$2,526
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$574
|$664
|$777
|$907
|$1,059
|$3,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$806
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,015
|Financing
|$771
|$620
|$460
|$287
|$104
|$2,242
|Depreciation
|$3,715
|$1,421
|$1,251
|$1,109
|$996
|$8,491
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,616
|$5,690
|$7,546
|$5,646
|$7,569
|$36,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Fusion Sedan Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$4,426
|Maintenance
|$1,069
|$295
|$2,024
|$470
|$2,188
|$6,046
|Repairs
|$497
|$575
|$673
|$785
|$917
|$3,449
|Taxes & Fees
|$699
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$879
|Financing
|$668
|$537
|$398
|$249
|$90
|$1,942
|Depreciation
|$3,218
|$1,231
|$1,084
|$960
|$862
|$7,355
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,329
|$4,928
|$6,536
|$4,891
|$6,556
|$31,240
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Fusion
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Fusion in Virginia is:not available
