Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellence in measured in a variety of ways... sthkone , 07/24/2014 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased my '10 FFH as its second owner in July of 2012. The previous owner from elsewhere in Wisconsin had put 68,000 miles '+' on the vehicle before trading it. My previous car, a 1995 Chrysler Concorde, performed admirably in the 14 years I had it, but I needed something more efficient for the 60 miles a day I commute to work round trip. The Fusion is now up to 90,000 '+' miles and has not needed more than Oil Changes and had its 90k service performed at the Ford Dealer I purchased it from in Southern WI. The balance on this car, especially in the winter, is the best I've ever driven. It also handles very well in the dry, very unlike the appliance-like Prius.

almost 200,000 miles rushdm , 12/22/2014 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I had this car (2010 FFH) for almost 2 years now. The odometer now is at 199,842 Miles. Yes, I know.. I've driven this car a lot! and I just love it.. never had any "serious" problem with it, just the basics (oil, tires, filters, brakes). The only comment I can make, is about the mpg, now it's an average of 31-32 MPG, which is much lower than what was claimed (36-41). I've tried changing the spark plugs, tires, gasoline. still average of 31-32. However, I am a bit of aggressive driver, so I can understand why it won't go any close to 35. Other than that, the car has been an absolute delight, filled with options and features (I have the fully loaded one)

Great car. 158,000 miles and going strong. Jeffrey , 03/31/2016 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I was one of the first to buy the Fusion Hybrid in October 2009. So far all it has needed was an oxygen sensor at 92k and a left front wheel bearing at 135k. I replaced the tires at 62k and the regular battery went at 5 years, typical. I just put the 2nd set of new tires on at 135k. I averaged 42 mpg while down in sunny Florida. For the past year I've been in upstate NY. Mileage has taken a drop. I think mostly because of the colder temps, motor runs more for heat. To address some of the other reviewers issues, who haven't owned their's as long. 1- mileage. If you live in the cold, don't expect great mileage. But also consider how bad a regular car would do in that same situation. 2- direction of travel makes a difference on a trip. I've been all over the country, and wind plays a big part in your mileage. 3 - if your an agressive driver, don't expect miracles from a hybrid. 4 - after sitting in the sun the mileage will be a lot lower than if I just came out of the cool garage. Must be the added use of ac. Overall, the cost of ownership has been very low. REPAIRS: Oxygen sensor at 92k, left front wheel bearing 130k and throttle body 135k. Overall, very reliable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

23 months and 67,000 miles rfkfsf , 04/09/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Onwed my 2010 FFH for 23 months now just over 67,000 miles. I drive 135 miles per day combination city and highway. Mileage is 41 -44 summer (over 70 degrees) winter never worse than 35. 2 minor issues that dealer took care of rear brake squeek at 20,000 and fan blower motor replacement at 30,000. Owned a 2008 Honda civic hybrid before this, no comparision to the refinement, seemless gas/electric operation and driving comfort of the Fusion hybrid. Would buy another in a minute.