Used 2018 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Still a great car! Art La Cues , 04/06/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 40 of 41 people found this review helpful Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car for the looks and MPG. Scott M. , 08/29/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 MUCH better than 2014 Jess , 05/07/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 25 of 29 people found this review helpful I was hesitant to buy another Ford Focus after my 2014 purchase and the ongoing issues I've had with the transmission (which has since become a class action lawsuit). However, the difference between the 2014 and 2018 models are night and day, and in more than just the styling. The 2018 SEL Hatchback has a sporty look, feel, and function! I love that it wants to 'get up and go' when I give it gas. The maneuverability and great (it feels so nimble). And, as Maryland summer has started to creep in (since we skipped spring all together), I have yet to notice any lag on the transmission when giving it gas to merge onto the highway all the while have the AC on. I have two daughters, one of which is still in a booster seat, and they are able to sit comfortably in the back with my husband and I in the front. Side note: The back seats must have had a redesign since my youngest is able to buckle herself in the 2018 and isn't able to in the 2014 Focus (even with the same booster seat). Another small detailed change is the location of the door lock/unlock button - in the 2018 model it's on the door, whereas on the 2014 model it's on the center console; this small change makes a lot more sense and I'm glad to see the lock button moved to a more logical location. The hatchback doesn't have a lot of trunk space compared to the sedan but I think that's expected. Or, at least it doesn't feel like the hatchback is as deep as the sedan. Anyway, overall I am a lot more pleased with the 2018 model than the 2014 model. A lot more pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun Machine! Jerry , 11/05/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought this car as a 3rd car for work and to use with RV (flat towable). Absolutely love it! Good looks, lots of features - sunroof, big screen navigation, sharp wheels, upgraded sound system, lots of power, great gas millage, solid ride and priced much less than anyone else for what you get! Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse