Used 2018 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Still a great car!
Having bought the car in March of 2018 and driven 15,000 miles , both highway and in town, we are still extremely pleased with its performance, comfort, and trouble free performance. The automatic (dct) transmission performs flawlessly. Acceleration in traffic is smooth and quick. MPG ranges from 36 to 38. We are satisfied Ford customers.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love this car for the looks and MPG.
Bought this car with $5500.00 off the price before I started to deal. After test driving the SE vs. the SEL it was a no brainer to go with the SEL for the money. SEL adds fog lights, black bezel headlights, 17" rims that dress up the black color with black painted rims with just enough chrome to make them look sporty, 8" touch screen sync 3, 4 wheel disc brakes, heated cloth seats, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting that you can change the color, Sony sound system with 10 speakers including a nice size sub-woofer in the back. The sync 3 is worth the extra cost alone. Bought this car in black and had the side and back windows tinted to 18. Car is very sporty and I get compliments on it often. The ride is not harsh but stiff enough to feel stable and safe. I can stretch out my 6' 1" frame and do not feel cramped at all. The car is not a speed merchant by any stretch but when needed it gets the job done. I did not buy it for speed. The mileage I get on this car far exceeds the EPA estimates. I live in a relatively flat area and get 42 MPG at 70 MPH highway. I average 39 MPG at 30/70 city/highway use. The car rides smooth for a small car and is quiet at all speeds. This is a great value at under $18,000.00 OTD. Could not be happier.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 MUCH better than 2014
I was hesitant to buy another Ford Focus after my 2014 purchase and the ongoing issues I've had with the transmission (which has since become a class action lawsuit). However, the difference between the 2014 and 2018 models are night and day, and in more than just the styling. The 2018 SEL Hatchback has a sporty look, feel, and function! I love that it wants to 'get up and go' when I give it gas. The maneuverability and great (it feels so nimble). And, as Maryland summer has started to creep in (since we skipped spring all together), I have yet to notice any lag on the transmission when giving it gas to merge onto the highway all the while have the AC on. I have two daughters, one of which is still in a booster seat, and they are able to sit comfortably in the back with my husband and I in the front. Side note: The back seats must have had a redesign since my youngest is able to buckle herself in the 2018 and isn't able to in the 2014 Focus (even with the same booster seat). Another small detailed change is the location of the door lock/unlock button - in the 2018 model it's on the door, whereas on the 2014 model it's on the center console; this small change makes a lot more sense and I'm glad to see the lock button moved to a more logical location. The hatchback doesn't have a lot of trunk space compared to the sedan but I think that's expected. Or, at least it doesn't feel like the hatchback is as deep as the sedan. Anyway, overall I am a lot more pleased with the 2018 model than the 2014 model. A lot more pleased.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun Machine!
We bought this car as a 3rd car for work and to use with RV (flat towable). Absolutely love it! Good looks, lots of features - sunroof, big screen navigation, sharp wheels, upgraded sound system, lots of power, great gas millage, solid ride and priced much less than anyone else for what you get!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Ford Focus
This is by far the worst vehicle on the market. I have owned it for almost a year, the transmission has gone out 4 times. I tried to get Ford to re- purchase it from me to no avail. I’m seeking legal help. This car is a junk.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2018 Ford Focus Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner