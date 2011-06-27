Used 2017 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews
TRASHY TRANSMISSION! Shift Away from the Focus!
I bought my 2017 Focus SEL in June of 2017. It's a pretty little car with a sporty feel and solid gas mileage, though it was an adjustment for me coming out of a Fusion. I was pretty happy with my car for a year, then everything went to hell in a handbasket! I took my car in for slipping transmission in June of 2018, they replaced the clutch. I drove it on a 1000+ mile road trip in June, then again in late July. By September, it was back at the dealership for transmission problems and rough idle. They replaced the clutch AGAIN and had the nerve to tell me that the transmission only has problems in hot climates! Guess they think all women are totally ignorant about cars. They also...get this...replaced the bushings on the motor mounts, which they said were the problem with the rough idle. So far, the rough idle has not reappeared, so the motor mounts may have been the problem. BUT...at just under 36,000 miles??? WHERE are these parts coming from, the salvage yard? I'm really disgusted with this car, primarily because Ford KNOWINGLY continues to put this trashy transmission in the Focus. They obviously don't care AT ALL about their loyal customers. Have they forgotten that there ARE other car manufacturers? So, this is the nail in the coffin of my relationship with Ford...I have had my car back for less than 2 weeks and already it's back to its' same transmission antics. Please, think twice...think 10 times...before buying a Focus with an automatic/manual mess of a transmission.
clutch issues 2017 ford focus
I bought the top of the line Ford Focus. Had a 2015 Ford Focus and had clutch issues. Decided to upgrade because of the clutch issues ( class action lawsuit is present on 2013-2016) I was assured the 2017 had a different clutch system. I was lied to. I now will be bringing the car back to the dealer again for the same issue. Ford never fixed the issue and still selling faulty clutches in their new cars. I will now never buy a Ford. I thought I was buying an American Car, do your research! It will cost thousands of dollars to get it fixed if not under warranty.
Lemon!
the dealer took advantage of my now fiancee. If I knew her at the time of her lease obviously things would be way different. she pays $353 a month for this POS it has now been in the shop and we have been without the vehicle for 30 days + and this is the 4th time in the shop for the same lurching and jumping and grinding and transmission overheating issues...the car stops running. it breaks down constantly. IT IS UNSAFE! stay away from frod (fraud) i mean ford all together. the dealer treats you like crap also. never any loaner cars and the one she leased from only has 2 transmission mechanics and we are in a densely populated area of NY. there are no words to describe the frustration.
Great commuter. Bad transmission. Poor resale.
So far the car has worked very well. Dont buy this car if you need the back seat. Its very tight. I drive 100 miles a day on interstate and my Gas mileage is 39.5. I have 27000 miles on it and no warranty issues. The car handles very good. Good comfort and quiet inside. The cell phone intagration is great. For older folks getting out is a little hard because it sits very low to the ground. All in all I have been very satified so far with this car. The car over all still has been a good car. Major complaints are the transmission and poor resale. Its had a new clutch at 55000 and I am told it will need another down the road. If the car had an automatic transmission. It would have been a better car.Avoid auto mated manuals on this vehicle. I paid 16500 for the car. At 60000 miles trade in value in my area is 8000 dollars. Enough said. Sold mine and bought a new Fusion. Over all the Focus was a 6 on a scale up to 10.
Transmission service nightmare!
I bought this car with 3 miles on it. Once it hit 5k, I started to experience problems with acceleration (delayed throttle) then it escalated to stuttering, shifting problems, shuddering, stalling, everything that you experience with a car with transmission problems. Since then I have replaced the TCM 3 times and the clutch at least once. The dealership in Lewisville works with me, but they are not very helpful. A few times they drove it and said the couldn't find anything wrong when it was OBVIOUS that something was wrong. I am an Uber delivery driver and my car now has 89K on it. It is now out of the extended warranty. Please note that the Focus for 2013-2016 had a class action lawsuit with Ford but this car, even though it has the SAME PROBLEMS, is not a part of this class action. This is the worst car i've ever owned...a true nightmare. This car is either going to kill me or make me kill myself (jk)!
