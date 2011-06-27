Used 2017 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

TRASHY TRANSMISSION! Shift Away from the Focus! Regina W , 10/04/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 63 of 63 people found this review helpful I bought my 2017 Focus SEL in June of 2017. It's a pretty little car with a sporty feel and solid gas mileage, though it was an adjustment for me coming out of a Fusion. I was pretty happy with my car for a year, then everything went to hell in a handbasket! I took my car in for slipping transmission in June of 2018, they replaced the clutch. I drove it on a 1000+ mile road trip in June, then again in late July. By September, it was back at the dealership for transmission problems and rough idle. They replaced the clutch AGAIN and had the nerve to tell me that the transmission only has problems in hot climates! Guess they think all women are totally ignorant about cars. They also...get this...replaced the bushings on the motor mounts, which they said were the problem with the rough idle. So far, the rough idle has not reappeared, so the motor mounts may have been the problem. BUT...at just under 36,000 miles??? WHERE are these parts coming from, the salvage yard? I'm really disgusted with this car, primarily because Ford KNOWINGLY continues to put this trashy transmission in the Focus. They obviously don't care AT ALL about their loyal customers. Have they forgotten that there ARE other car manufacturers? So, this is the nail in the coffin of my relationship with Ford...I have had my car back for less than 2 weeks and already it's back to its' same transmission antics. Please, think twice...think 10 times...before buying a Focus with an automatic/manual mess of a transmission. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

clutch issues 2017 ford focus LHW , 09/04/2018 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought the top of the line Ford Focus. Had a 2015 Ford Focus and had clutch issues. Decided to upgrade because of the clutch issues ( class action lawsuit is present on 2013-2016) I was assured the 2017 had a different clutch system. I was lied to. I now will be bringing the car back to the dealer again for the same issue. Ford never fixed the issue and still selling faulty clutches in their new cars. I will now never buy a Ford. I thought I was buying an American Car, do your research! It will cost thousands of dollars to get it fixed if not under warranty.

Lemon! John , 01/03/2019 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful the dealer took advantage of my now fiancee. If I knew her at the time of her lease obviously things would be way different. she pays $353 a month for this POS it has now been in the shop and we have been without the vehicle for 30 days + and this is the 4th time in the shop for the same lurching and jumping and grinding and transmission overheating issues...the car stops running. it breaks down constantly. IT IS UNSAFE! stay away from frod (fraud) i mean ford all together. the dealer treats you like crap also. never any loaner cars and the one she leased from only has 2 transmission mechanics and we are in a densely populated area of NY. there are no words to describe the frustration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Great commuter. Bad transmission. Poor resale. Robert V , 04/11/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful So far the car has worked very well. Dont buy this car if you need the back seat. Its very tight. I drive 100 miles a day on interstate and my Gas mileage is 39.5. I have 27000 miles on it and no warranty issues. The car handles very good. Good comfort and quiet inside. The cell phone intagration is great. For older folks getting out is a little hard because it sits very low to the ground. All in all I have been very satified so far with this car. The car over all still has been a good car. Major complaints are the transmission and poor resale. Its had a new clutch at 55000 and I am told it will need another down the road. If the car had an automatic transmission. It would have been a better car.Avoid auto mated manuals on this vehicle. I paid 16500 for the car. At 60000 miles trade in value in my area is 8000 dollars. Enough said. Sold mine and bought a new Fusion. Over all the Focus was a 6 on a scale up to 10. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value