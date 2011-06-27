  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Focus Titanium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,725
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,725
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Titanium 18" Wheel Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
SE Cold Weather Packageyes
Titanium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Sony premium brand speakersyes
355 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,725
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Navigation System w/SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Linkyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,725
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,725
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Maximum cargo capacity44.8 cu.ft.
Length171.6 in.
Curb weight2956 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Exterior Colors
  • Tectonic Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,725
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,725
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,725
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
