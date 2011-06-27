  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2013 Ford Focus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Focus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,200
See Focus Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/471.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Torque146 lb-ft @ 4450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Interior Trend Package - Tuscany Redyes
Interior Trend Package - Arctic Whiteyes
Titanium Handling Packageyes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Body Side Graphics Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,200
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Stainless Steel Door-Sill Platesyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
Voice-Activated Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Moonroofyes
17" Polished Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front track61.2 in.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight2935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tricoat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Performance Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tuscany Red Surround w/Charcoal Black Insert, leather
  • Charcoal Black Surround w/Charcoal Black Insert, leather
  • Charcoal Black Surround w/Arctic White Insert, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Focus Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ford Focus Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles