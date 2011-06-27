Used 2011 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great economy car James Smith , 11/22/2015 SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful This is a great economy car. It does a lot of things well and is very easy to drive. With Traction Control and Anti-Skid, we've never had problems getting around in bad weather. Includes blue tooth phone and 6 air bags...just a very nice small car. It has been very reliable. Our car has 66,000 miles on it at this point and not a single problem yet. The body is holding up well and it has no visible rust. Love it. Review Update: We now have 89,000 miles on this car and still no problems. The body is still holding up well. I sprayed rust preventative along the bottom seamed edge of each Door and the Trunk lid too. So this car is now 7 years old and still doing great....knock on wood! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford Focus Long Term Review Jon , 09/22/2015 SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought this car summer of 2013 with 36,200 miles on it. Fast forward over two years later, i am at 90,600 miles and have had absolutely NO issues with this car mechanically! Smooth ride, great on gas, and love the upgraded stereo that my focus has. The only problem I have had are the 17" 16 spoke wheels. The finish is peeling off badly on all 4 wheels. I will soon either have to get them replaced, or paint them myself (though that may go horribly). I also wish my car had the 5 speed manual transmission. The 4 speed auto is just a little sluggish at times. Overall would recommend this car 9.5/10

What a Great Car hanksranger , 02/23/2011 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I have had this car since December 2010, First off I never saw myself buying a car, as I have always driven and liked trucks more; but I needed something good on gas as I have put 5000 miles on it since I bought it. I have not had a single mechanical issue with it. It handles great, looks good and fit my budget perfectly (the extra features I did not plan on getting where a huge plus). Ford has done really well with their quality the past few years as I have noticed. This thing is built very well and the interior is very well put together, with quality material. I cant stress enough how happy I have been with it. Only thing I could say is its not that comfy on long trips.

VERY RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE AS , 03/10/2016 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful The 2011 Ford Focus goes down as one of the most reliable and affordable vehicle I have owned, and I have owned a few. I bought it used in 2013 with 30,000 and the only maintenance I have had is a full set of brakes and 10 oil changes in the last 15,000. It gets great gas milage, but would like if it had a larger fuel tank (only 13.5 gal). It is comfortable on long trips, and the trunk easily held the luggage for 3 people. My only regret is the color, black, but when buying used you take what's available. Over-all, I would recommend the Focus and plan to pass it down to my daughter when I am ready to buy another. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value