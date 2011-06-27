  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2011 Ford Focus
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 Focus
5(67%)4(24%)3(6%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale
List Price Range
$5,099 - $9,677
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great economy car

James Smith, 11/22/2015
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
41 of 41 people found this review helpful

This is a great economy car. It does a lot of things well and is very easy to drive. With Traction Control and Anti-Skid, we've never had problems getting around in bad weather. Includes blue tooth phone and 6 air bags...just a very nice small car. It has been very reliable. Our car has 66,000 miles on it at this point and not a single problem yet. The body is holding up well and it has no visible rust. Love it. Review Update: We now have 89,000 miles on this car and still no problems. The body is still holding up well. I sprayed rust preventative along the bottom seamed edge of each Door and the Trunk lid too. So this car is now 7 years old and still doing great....knock on wood!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ford Focus Long Term Review

Jon, 09/22/2015
SES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I bought this car summer of 2013 with 36,200 miles on it. Fast forward over two years later, i am at 90,600 miles and have had absolutely NO issues with this car mechanically! Smooth ride, great on gas, and love the upgraded stereo that my focus has. The only problem I have had are the 17" 16 spoke wheels. The finish is peeling off badly on all 4 wheels. I will soon either have to get them replaced, or paint them myself (though that may go horribly). I also wish my car had the 5 speed manual transmission. The 4 speed auto is just a little sluggish at times. Overall would recommend this car 9.5/10

Report Abuse

What a Great Car

hanksranger, 02/23/2011
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since December 2010, First off I never saw myself buying a car, as I have always driven and liked trucks more; but I needed something good on gas as I have put 5000 miles on it since I bought it. I have not had a single mechanical issue with it. It handles great, looks good and fit my budget perfectly (the extra features I did not plan on getting where a huge plus). Ford has done really well with their quality the past few years as I have noticed. This thing is built very well and the interior is very well put together, with quality material. I cant stress enough how happy I have been with it. Only thing I could say is its not that comfy on long trips.

Report Abuse

VERY RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE

AS, 03/10/2016
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
30 of 33 people found this review helpful

The 2011 Ford Focus goes down as one of the most reliable and affordable vehicle I have owned, and I have owned a few. I bought it used in 2013 with 30,000 and the only maintenance I have had is a full set of brakes and 10 oil changes in the last 15,000. It gets great gas milage, but would like if it had a larger fuel tank (only 13.5 gal). It is comfortable on long trips, and the trunk easily held the luggage for 3 people. My only regret is the color, black, but when buying used you take what's available. Over-all, I would recommend the Focus and plan to pass it down to my daughter when I am ready to buy another.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

daily car

burak askin, 12/22/2018
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

if you need a car with fuel efficiency and cheap to maintenance by your self thats exactly what you looking. my car 2011 and has 170000miles on it just change the oil on time thats it. perfect handling good fuel economy i think my car 31.8 mpg but if you drive in city it will be 29<.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale

Related Used 2011 Ford Focus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles