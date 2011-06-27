Used 2008 Ford Focus Consumer Reviews
Good Car
I've had my car for 7 years bought new, longest lasting car I've owned. Being a home owner I have the same demands for maintenance, so I bought a 5x8 enclosed trailer put a hitch on the focus. I've pulled 50 sheets of drywall, lumber, ATV up north hunting, Ice fishing, car handles it just fine. Without the trailer I've drive through 4 inches of fresh snow fall, on federal land. My brother owned one, a guy who was blinded by the evening sun pulled out in front him, he hit him at 60, and walked away! The only reason I'm writing this review is because I'm looking at buying a newer model, but still keeping the 08' and putting snow tires on it
Focus legacy
Purchased my 2008 focus SE last summer. It has been so great! 40 miles to the gallon is a plus. It is actually my 2nd focus my first being a 2000. I put 200k on my 2000 and so far 20k on my 2008. Defiantly a HUGE step up. Way better horse power and very peppy style. I would not be afraid to drive either of them across the country tomorrow. Best compact car on the market. Never had a problem with any of my focus's. In a few more years I will be looking forward to buying a next generation focus
Great cheap commuter car
These model Focus tend to have some vibrations you can feel at stops but it's a cheap commuter so you can't be too picky. I've had mine for just over a year (bought used in 2015 21500 miles) and it's been perfect for going back and forth to work in but big enough to move people if need be. I read a two star review saying a new front hub/bearing is only sold with the axle for $800 or something like that, complete [non-permissible content removed] that is, New hub/bearing is $50 off rockauto. Update: December 2017.....Still driving my 08 Focus around, still no issues with it, granted I've only put about 13000 miles on it since I bought it but it still runs like a champ. Really no complaints from me. Great little cars for daily driving.
Problems
I traded in my focus for a Toyota Rav4 this weekend, because I can't take a chance on the transmission again. It was overhauled 2 times already by ford, and they never considered putting a new transmission in the car. It is starting to slip again, and so the time came to trade it in. I loved the car with the sync. and other features. Ford has to work on all the transmission problems with all its vehicles.
Reliable with minor issues
I bought this Focus because it was affordable and was known for being reliable. So far my experience with the car has been good. I've owned it for about a year and a half and so far have changed the notoriously bad motor mounts and sway bar links. Other repairs that will be needed in the future are the control arms due to the bushings going bad. Car only has 65,000 miles on it and basic parts are starting to wear. Otherwise, it has been fairly cheap to maintain and reliable.
