Used 2007 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews
As good as it gets
This is probably the last affordable station wagon that provides what stations are supposed to: space, with a lot of fuel economy, without paying for the performance of the car. My only complaint would be about the interior design where a few more compartments could be added, and the quality of the materials could be higher. It would be great if all the accessories offered on the British version of this car were available.
Surprising car. I really like it!
I needed an economical, dependable, third car with a rack for my longboards. It has exceded all of my expectations. I have put 5,300 miles on it in 3 months. I modified a set of INNO racks and they work great. The Focus carries a ton of stuff, 2 9 foot plus boards on top, is very fun to drive, and gets decent gas mileage (25 to 30 mpg with the PZEV). I did not expect such a versatile vehicle. Ford should consider making an "Outback" style car based on the Focus. Unfortunately, this model is discontinued. Great cheap surf car for solo trips! Excellent commuter and general purpose vehicle. Amazingly quick and agile. Highly recommend.
I love my Focus
I had a Escort wagon with 120,000 then I got a 2001 Focus wagon it had some problems. I was hit drivers side and the car came through for me I survived! Built Ford Tuff! So I searched and bought a 2007 left over wagon. Years later with 180,000 on the wagon I got rear ended while sitting still at 50 mph and survived again! I wish Ford did not stop making the wagons as I can fit two teenagers, and 3 dogs in it. It is the best car for the buck and mileage!
its a truck, no its a minivan, no its a SUV
I love this car I use it for deliveries at work it has a lot of ground clearance for the long rutted driveways, The wagon version of the focus pushes it size class to midsize with a lot of headroom and cargo space, leg room could use a few more inches however. Acceleration is adequate with the 2.0, the 2.3 would be nicer but it only came in sedan st models these years. The car rides and handles great, though the extra money they spent on the passive rear steering apparently came out of the interior, all hard plastics and not much storage. My wagon currently has 416,000 miles I have been through 3 valve cover gaskets 2 alternators a power steering pump and some control knobs for the AC, But the power train has been rock solid, original clutch and I don't have to add oil between changes
Nice little wagon
Rides nice looks nice and handles nice. Second 2007 Focus still own both however have too sell the sedan because of my wife's passing. It hurts to do so because she loved her red Focus. If you are thinking of buying and are not willing to spend a lot drive one and you will see what I mean.
