Used 2007 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

As good as it gets Daniel Feldman , 01/03/2007 27 of 27 people found this review helpful This is probably the last affordable station wagon that provides what stations are supposed to: space, with a lot of fuel economy, without paying for the performance of the car. My only complaint would be about the interior design where a few more compartments could be added, and the quality of the materials could be higher. It would be great if all the accessories offered on the British version of this car were available. Report Abuse

Surprising car. I really like it! abeachdog , 06/15/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I needed an economical, dependable, third car with a rack for my longboards. It has exceded all of my expectations. I have put 5,300 miles on it in 3 months. I modified a set of INNO racks and they work great. The Focus carries a ton of stuff, 2 9 foot plus boards on top, is very fun to drive, and gets decent gas mileage (25 to 30 mpg with the PZEV). I did not expect such a versatile vehicle. Ford should consider making an "Outback" style car based on the Focus. Unfortunately, this model is discontinued. Great cheap surf car for solo trips! Excellent commuter and general purpose vehicle. Amazingly quick and agile. Highly recommend. Report Abuse

I love my Focus cseaman , 01/01/2014 ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I had a Escort wagon with 120,000 then I got a 2001 Focus wagon it had some problems. I was hit drivers side and the car came through for me I survived! Built Ford Tuff! So I searched and bought a 2007 left over wagon. Years later with 180,000 on the wagon I got rear ended while sitting still at 50 mph and survived again! I wish Ford did not stop making the wagons as I can fit two teenagers, and 3 dogs in it. It is the best car for the buck and mileage! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

its a truck, no its a minivan, no its a SUV john scheide , 09/06/2018 ZXW SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love this car I use it for deliveries at work it has a lot of ground clearance for the long rutted driveways, The wagon version of the focus pushes it size class to midsize with a lot of headroom and cargo space, leg room could use a few more inches however. Acceleration is adequate with the 2.0, the 2.3 would be nicer but it only came in sedan st models these years. The car rides and handles great, though the extra money they spent on the passive rear steering apparently came out of the interior, all hard plastics and not much storage. My wagon currently has 416,000 miles I have been through 3 valve cover gaskets 2 alternators a power steering pump and some control knobs for the AC, But the power train has been rock solid, original clutch and I don't have to add oil between changes Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse